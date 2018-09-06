Carollo Used Near-Identical Parking Scheme to Attack Opponent in 1990s

Back in the 1990s, Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo didn't get along with then-Mayor Stephen P. Clark. Carollo, a square-headed paranoiac who sees Communist symbols in burnt toast and cloud formations, is not exactly an easy guy to get along with. But during a particularly nasty fight in 1996 over the then-extant Miami Arena, the commish decided to hit Clark and his allies in their pocketbooks — by using city police and code-enforcement officers to shut down arena parking lots owned by lobbyist Rodney Barreto, who was the mayor's god-son.

Though the city closed down the lots, it was eventually forced to allow them to reopen because they were effectively identical to those at the city-owned Orange Bowl.

"This is just basic, vindictive politics," Barreto fumed to the Herald in 1996. "It's all promoted by Joe Carollo. This is not a nice message the city of Miami is sending here."

In hindsight, the incident is nearly identical to one that's dogging Carollo today. You know Joe. He served as mayor back in the 1990s, earned the nickname "Crazy Joe," avoided jail time for allegedly beating his wife, and lost a re-election bid in 2001. He then rode back into office in November 2017. Now, as city commissioner once more, he is — get this — accused of using city code-enforcement officers to shut down a valet parking lot at Little Havana's famed Ball & Chain bar.

The reason? Ball & Chain's owners say Carollo is attacking them because they let Carollo's 2017 election opponent, Alfie Leon, use one of their properties to hold an election rally. According to a massive trove of documents New Times first reported on this week, Carollo's own aide, Stephen Miró, says he was instructed to lie to the ethics commission in order to attack Ball & Chain's co-owner, Bill Fuller. (Carollo maintains that Miró is, in fact, the liar.) Carollo also admitted that he drove around Ball & Chain's parking lots at night in a private car.

Other evidence of his obsession with Fuller and his club:



This past December, someone called the City of Miami code enforcement office to report that Fuller's company Christmas party at Little Havana's Tower Hotel was over capacity and full of "illegal drugs." A code officer then scoped out the party and found neither. Carollo acknowledges passing by but denies calling code enforcement. Indeed, the call came from noted Carollo ally Mary Lugo, who works for the ASFCME union.

On February 18, Carollo told a City of Miami fire inspector that a food truck on Fuller's property was selling "rotten food." Inspectors instead found the truck clean and "brand-new" with no spoiled products.

Fuller himself photographed Carollo idling outside a Ball & Chain valet lot around midnight last March while wearing a windbreaker and cap pulled down over his eyes. (See above.)

While code officers do say the valet lot in-question was not operating legally, Fuller says that the city only cracked down on him after Carollo mounted a months-long effort to nail Fuller's company for illegal activity. The parking lot attack was the only one that stuck.

Elsewhere, Carollo has tried to smear Fuller and his business partners as "money launderers" with ties to Cuban military agents, Venezuelan guerrillas, and Communist sympathizers. Fuller told the Ethics Commission that the claims were hogwash and amounted to libel.

Fuller filed his ethics complaint against Carollo this past March but withdrew it in August. Carollo says the withdrawal shows that Fuller was lying about the whole thing, but Fuller's lawyers instead told the ethics board that they have uncovered more evidence against Carollo and that Fuller's camp will likely file a civil lawsuit against the commissioner or refer him to law enforcement. Carollo's legal team has not responded to repeated requests for comment from New Times. His lawyer, Ben Kuehne, has been provided copies of the old Herald stories in question.

In an investigation New Times detailed Tuesday, the ethics board reportedly spoke to 24 people, including Carollo and Fuller. City employees and witnesses said Carollo repeatedly instructed officials to focus on Calle Ocho. The City also tried to sue Fuller's company to shut down one of his outdoor markets — but a county judge denied that request in court earlier today. New Times asked City Attorney Victoria Mendez whether Carollo pressured the city to file the injunction. She did not respond.

But Carollo's past actions are nearly identical to what Fuller alleges is happening to him now. According to a series of old dispatches from Herald reporter Joseph Tanfani, Carollo tried to purge the city of political operatives who supported his 1995 election opponent, Victor De Yurre. Carollo fired lawyer Chris Korge, a De Yurre supporter who was then serving as the city's lobbyist in Tallahassee and as chairman of the Miami Sports and Exhibition Authority, which owned the arena. And, while Carollo also hunted up parking lot violations for a few other companies, nobody got hit harder than Barreto, another key De Yurre ally.

Back in 1996, Carollo pressured then-City Manager Cesar Odio to "enforce the law," the Herald reported.

Similarly, in contemporary interviews with the ethics board, former Assistant City Manager Albert Parjus, ex-Code Enforcement Director Orlando Diez, and multiple lower-level code- and fire-enforcement agents say they received nearly identical instructions from Carollo or members of his team. Lower-level code-compliance officers said they were so distressed by Carollo's requests that they asked supervisors for guidance.

Ultimately back in 1996, Carollo closed two of Barreto's five lots just before a Miami Heat game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In total, Barreto operated about 300 spots that sold for $8 to $10 per car. At the time, the Herald dubbed the crackdown "highly unusual."

But the following month, the city commission voted 3-2 to let Barreto reopen his lots after the lobbyist noted the city itself owned its own allegedly "illegal" parking facilities. Carollo, fuming, said he was simply trying to rid the city of fat cats who were abusing their influence over the government.

"I'm just trying to clean things up," Carollo said that year. "Any average citizen could not come up here like Rodney." In the meantime, Carollo wound up getting named the chairman of the *authority that ran the Miami Arena.

Barreto, who remains a prominent lobbyist in the Miami area, declined to comment to New Times today.