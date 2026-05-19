Fact-Checking FIFA Boss’ Claim About $300 Sports Tickets in Miami

The soccer equivalent of Catholicism’s pope was in the headlines recently for once again sticking his foot in his mouth.

The most controversial man in the world’s most popular game, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, has been known for making head-scratching comments, like when he told everyone how he was feeling in the lead up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel like a migrant worker,” said the white Italian man in a heterosexual marriage.

Most recently, Infantino was defending high ticket prices to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., which start at about $300 and run into the thousands, when he made his latest gaffe.

Defending the high price of admission amid reporters’ questions last week, Infantino said, “We have 25 percent of the group stage tickets which can be bought for less than $300. You cannot go to watch in the U.S. a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than $300. And this is the World Cup.”

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If the comment seems out of touch, it’s probably because you shop for groceries, pay for car insurance, and are generally down to Earth. To fact-check his claim, New Times looked at the prices of professional sporting events in South Florida, focusing on the cheapest tickets, and (spoiler alert) you can attend almost any professional sporting event for far less than $300.

Miami Dolphins

Ticket prices have likely dropped or stayed low in recent years because of the team’s dismal performance. The cheapest ticket to the Dolphins’ game Nov. 29 against the New York Jets (another NFL bottom-feeder) is only $75. Even games against other major rivals (Buffalo Bills on Jan. 3, 2027 and New England Patriots on Nov. 1) are only $139 and $124 respectively. So, you could actually go to two of the biggest games of the season for less than $300.

Miami Heat

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Heat tickets at Kaseya Center are much cheaper, starting in the $30 range on StubHub. You can even get an authentic jersey from the team store for $250 and still be under Infantino’s magic $300 estimate.

Inter Miami

You’d think Infantino’s $300 remark would at least be right when it comes to soccer, but his claim falls apart once again when looking at Inter Miami tickets. The cheapest tickets to Inter Miami’s home game against Chicago Fire FC July 22 are about $60.

Miami Marlins

Related FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices Become Slightly Less Pricey in Miami

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The Miami Marlins, who shocked fans by beginning the season on a winning streak, are the cheapest professional team to see in South Florida. Tickets to Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves start at $13, meaning you could bring your 22 closest friends and still be a dollar under $300.

Florida Panthers

Tickets to see the two-time Stanley Cup defending champions aren’t on sale currently because the team didn’t make the playoffs this season. Fans can expect ticket prices to start at about $100 when the team’s 2026-27 schedule comes out over the summer, according to Ticketmaster.

Miami Grand Prix

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Miami’s Formula 1 race is among the most luxurious sporting events of the year. The race just took place this month, but tickets are already on sale for next year. Prices for a one-day ticket begin at $116 on Vivid Seats.

Miami Open

Another one of South Florida’s most luxe sporting events, the Miami Open is actually another affordable event. While most tickets run from about $116 to $180, there are a few for $24 on StubHub.

Cadillac Championship

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You might expect Miami’s premier golfing competition at Trump National Doral start at $43 and average about $164, according to Vivid Seats. You can even buy the official PGA polo for $90.

Homestead-Miami Speedway

South Florida’s other professional racing track also has tickets to watch events like NASCAR, IndyCar, and other pro racing competitions for under $300. Tickets to the November NASCAR race start at about $117.

In summary: Infantino is completely wrong because one can easily find professional sporting event tickets, snacks, and merchandise for less than $300 combined.