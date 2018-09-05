Miami Suspiciously Sues Carollo's Alleged Enemy Amid Vendetta

Bill Fuller, who co-owns the historic, infamous Little Havana bar Ball & Chain (as well as many other properties in the neighborhood), claims Miami commissioner and former mayor "Crazy Joe" Carollo has launched a political vendetta against him. The reason: Fuller kinda-sorta supported Carollo's 2017 election opponent Alfie Leon.

This past March, Carollo was photographed in a car that was idling outside Ball & Chain's parking lot at midnight. Multiple witnesses and former Carollo staffers say the commissioner shouted "I am the law!" when confronted. And one former Carollo aide said his boss instructed him to lie to the Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics & Public Trust in order to smear Fuller.

Amid all of this, the City of Miami has filed a legal injunction in an attempt to shut down an outdoor marketplace on one of Fuller's other properties. City Attorney Victoria Mendez filed the complaint this past August 23. The city alleges the Calle Ocho Marketplace is rife with "unsecured" storage containers that could, theoretically, blow apart during a hurricane and hurt people. The lawsuit includes photos of the storage kiosks, which have clear glass doors and are, in some cases, sitting on cinderblocks.