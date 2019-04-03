Miami Social Media "Influencer" Arrested in Colombia on Money-Laundering Charges

Miami influencer Jenny Ambulia has been charged in an alleged bribery and money-laundering scheme.

Jenny Ambulia, a Miami-based social media influencer, probably didn't win herself a ton of friends by blatantly posting images of her white Porsche Cayenne and bright-red Lamborghini Huracán on Instagram. But she did attract the attention of some very important people: Colombian federal police.

At the tail end of last week, the Colombian government announced charges against Ambulia and her father, Omar Ambulia, after the pair allegedly committed a massive bribery and money-laundering scheme. Per Colombian authorities, the elder Ambulia had been a mid-level customs agent with the country's National Directorate of Taxes and Customs — the Dirección de Impuestos y Aduanas Nacionales, or DIAN. Apparently, Omar Ambulia had been taking a pretty gigantic number of bribes while working at a sea port in the Colombian city of Buenaventura. According to investigators, he accepted $600,000 in bribes while working for the agency.

Prosecutors say Omar Ambulia then illegally funneled that money to support his daughter's absurdly lavish Miami lifestyle.