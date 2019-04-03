Miami Social Media "Influencer" Arrested in Colombia on Money-Laundering Charges

Jenny Ambulia, a Miami-based social media influencer, probably didn't win herself a ton of friends by blatantly posting images of her white Porsche Cayenne and bright-red Lamborghini Huracán on Instagram. But she did attract the attention of some very important people: Colombian federal police.
At the tail end of last week, the Colombian government announced charges against Ambulia and her father, Omar Ambulia, after the pair allegedly committed a massive bribery and money-laundering scheme. Per Colombian authorities, the elder Ambulia had been a mid-level customs agent with the country's National Directorate of Taxes and Customs — the Dirección de Impuestos y Aduanas Nacionales, or DIAN. Apparently, Omar Ambulia had been taking a pretty gigantic number of bribes while working at a
Prosecutors say Omar Ambulia then illegally funneled that money to support his daughter's absurdly lavish Miami lifestyle.
According to the Colombian government, Jenny Ambulia used her father's dirty cash to buy all kinds of luxury goods in Miami. Investigators say she even paid for her University of Miami education with the illegal funds. Ambulia's Instagram page shows that she was, at least briefly, flush with cash: She photographed herself draped in shopping bags, sparkling with jewelry, and swaddled in brand-new designer fashions. She posed for photos in Paris and on European beaches. She even claimed online that she'd bought a VIP pass to the Coachella music festival in California.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Apparently, the Lamborghini shots were the last straw for Colombian prosecutors. According to the Associated Press, the Colombian government started investigating her after she first posted images of the car online. They apparently uncovered a goldmine of illegal customs bribes — and on March 29, Colombian police posted videos of Ambulia's arrest. She was wearing a Gucci t-shirt when she got caught:
#ATENCIÓN #Fiscalía con apoyo de #Dian y agencias del Gobierno de #EEUU capturaron a 5 presuntos integrantes de una red de corrupción en #Cali y #Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca), entre los que se encuentran 2 funcionarios de la #Dian y algunos de sus familiares y socios pic.twitter.com/RvPbunz6kI— Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 29, 2019
#Fiscalía conoció que Jenny Ambuila, hija del funcionario #Dian que sería una de las cabezas de esquema de corrupción, estudiaba en prestigiosa universidad de #EEUU,sería propietaria de vehículos Lamborghini y Porsche, viajaba constantemente, recibía giros en dólares, entre otros pic.twitter.com/eaRQsIZYky— Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 29, 2019
Sadly, her "influencer" lifestyle wasn't even that successful — despite being allegedly propped up by foreign bribery money, Ambulia only has about 5,000 followers on Instagram.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!