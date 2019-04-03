 


Miami influencer Jenny Ambulia has been charged in an alleged bribery and money-laundering scheme.EXPAND
Miami influencer Jenny Ambulia has been charged in an alleged bribery and money-laundering scheme.
Office of the Attorney General of Colombia

Miami Social Media "Influencer" Arrested in Colombia on Money-Laundering Charges

Jerry Iannelli | April 3, 2019 | 4:06pm
Jenny Ambulia, a Miami-based social media influencer, probably didn't win herself a ton of friends by blatantly posting images of her white Porsche Cayenne and bright-red Lamborghini Huracán on Instagram. But she did attract the attention of some very important people: Colombian federal police.

At the tail end of last week, the Colombian government announced charges against Ambulia and her father, Omar Ambulia, after the pair allegedly committed a massive bribery and money-laundering scheme. Per Colombian authorities, the elder Ambulia had been a mid-level customs agent with the country's National Directorate of Taxes and Customs — the Dirección de Impuestos y Aduanas Nacionales, or DIAN. Apparently, Omar Ambulia had been taking a pretty gigantic number of bribes while working at a sea port in the Colombian city of Buenaventura. According to investigators, he accepted $600,000 in bribes while working for the agency.

Prosecutors say Omar Ambulia then illegally funneled that money to support his daughter's absurdly lavish Miami lifestyle.

According to the Colombian government, Jenny Ambulia used her father's dirty cash to buy all kinds of luxury goods in Miami. Investigators say she even paid for her University of Miami education with the illegal funds. Ambulia's Instagram page shows that she was, at least briefly, flush with cash: She photographed herself draped in shopping bags, sparkling with jewelry, and swaddled in brand-new designer fashions. She posed for photos in Paris and on European beaches. She even claimed online that she'd bought a VIP pass to the Coachella music festival in California.

View this post on Instagram

Te encanta también?

A post shared by Jenny Ambuila (@jenny_ambuila_chara) on

View this post on Instagram

Que procede?

A post shared by Jenny Ambuila (@jenny_ambuila_chara) on

View this post on Instagram

Only vip

A post shared by Jenny Ambuila (@jenny_ambuila_chara) on

Apparently, the Lamborghini shots were the last straw for Colombian prosecutors. According to the Associated Press, the Colombian government started investigating her after she first posted images of the car online. They apparently uncovered a goldmine of illegal customs bribes — and on March 29, Colombian police posted videos of Ambulia's arrest. She was wearing a Gucci t-shirt when she got caught:

Sadly, her "influencer" lifestyle wasn't even that successful — despite being allegedly propped up by foreign bribery money, Ambulia only has about 5,000 followers on Instagram.

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

