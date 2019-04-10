 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Crystal Wagar Could Be South Florida's Next Political LeaderEXPAND
Chuck Strouse

Crystal Wagar Could Be South Florida's Next Political Leader

Chuck Strouse | April 10, 2019 | 9:08am
AA

Sure, yesterday was a big day in elections. Donald Trump buddy and crook Benjamin Netanyahu won reelection in Israel, Raúl Valdés-Fauli edged out Jeannett Slesnick for mayor in Coral Gables, and there was a statistically bizarre tie for the final seat in Miami Shores that could mean an April 30 runoff between newcomer Christian Ulvert and Steve Loffredo.

But the biggest news may have been the elevation of Crystal Wagar to the mayor's job in the Shores. 

Wagar was the chief of staff to Jimmy Morales, who is now Miami Beach city manager and formerly served on the Miami-Dade Commission. She's an attorney who has come up through a dozen roles in Miami-Dade politics including a stint as interim manager of El Portal. She has won the Thurgood Marshall Distinguished Young Leader Award and the South Florida Women Extraordinaire Award. A couple of years ago, she was named a miracle maker by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Related Stories

In a conservative city that just a few years ago voted not to support a statewide law that would allow gays to marry anywhere in Florida, she took more votes than any other candidate and raised the second most money after Ulvert, according to Al Crespo.

She is cosmopolitan, having been born in Des Moines, educated in Philly, have lived in Singapore, where her husband Kirk was a U.S. ambassador. According to a recent post on a site called Sassy Momma, she is even a friend of Michelle Obama, whom she called "an exceptional mother." She is fast too, having won a track scholarship to Temple University,

Wagar is an African-American woman who has paid her dues and could become a leader in state or national politics — maybe one day to become South Florida's version of the most exceptional first lady of our era. 

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >