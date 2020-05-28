Did Politics Keep Ball & Chain From Reopening? Miami's Joe Carollo Says No

Yesterday, the popular Little Havana nightclub and music venue Ball & Chain was gearing up to reopen following a two-month shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, owner Bill Fuller says he was visited by Miami police and code enforcement officers, who informed him of a late-night order signed by recently appointed City Manager Arthur Noriega. The changes to the city's emergency order, signed by Noriega at 9 p.m. Tuesday, specifically excluded bars — even ones that, like Ball & Chain, prepare and serve food.

To Fuller, the last-minute nature of the amendment and the official visit seemed suspicious.

"I do believe that it's suspect," he tells New Times. "I'm not aware of any other business in the City of Miami that's the target of police sitting outside their venue."

In recent years, Fuller has been beefing with City Commissioner Joe Carollo, one of the most powerful men in Miami, after Fuller supported Carollo's election opponent in 2017. Now Fuller questions whether Carollo had anything to do with thwarting Ball & Chain's reopening.

Fuller says he got a call on May 16 from a high-ranking officer at the Miami Police Department (MPD) who informed him that police had received a complaint that his business was wrongfully selling food and cocktails to-go. Fuller says MPD officers were sent to Ball & Chain to investigate, but that when he got his attorneys involved, he was told there'd been a misunderstanding. (New Times requested records of that visit — as well as any complaints that led police to Ball & Chain — from MPD yesterday but has yet to receive documentation.)

To Fuller, the sequence of events was reminiscent of a series of incidents in 2018 that culminated in the bar owner accusing Carollo of staking out his businesses and calling in false complaints. Two days after police came to Ball & Chain, Fuller was alerted to a May 17 story in the Spanish-language newspaper Diario Las Américas in which Carollo blasted Ball & Chain for serving takeout during the coronavirus shutdown.

"It's illegal; they shouldn't sell alcoholic beverages or food because they are a bar and the emergency law says that only places where the majority of sales come from food [can open]," Carollo told the paper, speaking in Spanish.

Fuller says the Diario interview "specifically triangulates [Carollo] to the situation." That led Fuller to question whether Carollo played a role in encouraging Noriega, one of the commissioner's political allies, to amend the city's order in a way that would prevent the bar from doing business.

"That's why I'm suggesting that there's more at hand here," Fuller says.

A City of Miami spokesperson did not respond to a request from New Times seeking an interview with Noriega.

Reached by New Times, Carollo says he and his fellow commissioners received a draft of the amended order from Noriega a few days ago but that he was too busy to read it because he has been distributing food to residents twice a day.

Carollo says he has been critical of Ball & Chain for fulfilling food and drink orders to-go and believes Miami-Dade County guidelines preclude the bar from reopening for food service. The commissioner says he has been irked to see patrons leaving the establishment carrying to-go beers and mojitos, alleging that he has seen some customers drinking the beverages on the street. For now, he supports keeping bars and clubs closed to protect Miami residents from the spread of the coronavirus.

"Bars, taverns, discotheques — they're different than a restaurant," Carollo says. "That's where the virus could be spread to others."

And he denies calling the police about Ball & Chain on May 16 or influencing Noriega's decision to amend the city's guidelines.

"There's no way that the City of Miami or anywhere else is going to create an ordinance that involves hundreds of establishments just for one individual. It's absurd. It really is absurd," he says.

The Fuller-Carollo beef aside, Noriega's eleventh-hour amendment sowed confusion on the local drinking and dining landscape.

As a baseline, all of Florida must follow the reopening guidelines Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out in late April, although local governments can enact more stringent requirements. But Noriega's declaration was abrupt: It was signed on the eve of a mass restaurant reopening across most of Miami-Dade and its 34 municipalities. And Miami appears to be the only municipality in the county — and perhaps in the state — to place a blanket ban on bars that serve food.

The State of Florida regulates restaurants, bars, and many other enterprises and professions via its Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Ball & Chain is classified as both a Retail Beverage establishment and a Permanent Food Service establishment, and it has the state licenses to prove it.

But the City of Miami also issues licenses, and that fact provided Noriega with the basis to make a distinction: His order defines restaurants and food-service establishments as businesses whose "primary use under non-emergency conditions is the preparation of food... [and that] have a valid City of Miami Certificate of Use for 'restaurant' or 'food service establishment.' Alcohol service establishments may only continue to serve food for delivery or take out."

That last sentence puts the lie to Carollo's assertion to Diario Las Américas that bars like Ball & Chain must remain closed for pickup orders, but to Fuller, that's likely cold comfort.