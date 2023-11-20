 Miami Ranked One of the Least Gay-Friendly Cities in United States | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

LGBTQ+

Study Ranks Miami As One of the Least LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in U.S.

"I blame the state laws for damaging Miami's reputation," Stratton Pollitzer, co-founder of Equality Florida, tells New Times.
November 20, 2023
South Florida's reputation as a bastion of inclusivity has been overshadowed by statewide LGBTQ policies.
South Florida's reputation as a bastion of inclusivity has been overshadowed by statewide LGBTQ policies. Photo by City of St. Petersburg
Share this:
In the wake of the DeSantis administration's legislative crusade targeting the LGBTQ community, it may not come as a surprise that two Florida cities were ranked among the five least LGBTQ-friendly cities in the U.S.

According to a new study by real estate company Clever, Miami and Jacksonville are the fifth and third-least LGBTQ-friendly cities in the nation, respectively, among large municipalities. Orlando came in tenth on the rankings.

While Miami Beach has largely been considered a haven for the gay community and South Florida a bastion of LGBTQ-inclusivity, the state legislature's passage of bills like the Parental Rights in Education law, AKA "Don't Say Gay" bill, has thrust Miami to the bottom of the LGBTQ-averse rankings alongside cities like Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

"Our study not only balances the fun aspects of the LGBTQ community but also the political realities necessary for LGBTQ Americans to thrive when they are moving across state lines for better futures amid rising costs of living," the report reads.

Stratton Pollitzer, co-founder and deputy director of advocacy group Equality Florida, places the blame on Gov. Ron DeSantis for Miami's ranking. As a longtime resident of Miami, he says, he is heartbroken to see the "terrible damage" the governor has done for the city's image as a welcoming municipality.

"It's incredibly frustrating, especially for those of us who live in cities that have worked so hard to be on the leading edge of inclusion and support for LGBTQ residents," Pollitzer tells New Times. "I know that folks in other states look at this and they think, 'How can that be happening in Florida? I'm used to reading about this in these headlines from deep red, southern states.'"

"I blame the state laws for damaging Miami's reputation," Pollitzer says. "We are part of Florida, and DeSantis has been a wrecking ball to Florida's reputation."

On the ground, gay residents and visitors may feel the Miami metro area is a world apart from more conservative, rural areas of north Florida, where two men kissing might draw stares. However, when factoring in empirical data, the study indicates statewide policy is overshadowing South Florida's reputation for embracing LGBTQ culture.

Clever, a real estate data company, ranked the nation's 50 most populous cities based on 14 weighted criteria including the number of anti-trans and "Don't Say Gay" laws, the number of Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) chapters per 100,000 residents, the total LGBTQ-affirming healthcare providers per capita, the state's LGBTQ population, the number of gay bars and pride events, and the percentage of residents opposing same-sex marriage and anti-discrimination laws, among other categories.

San Francisco, Hartford, Connecticut, Las Vegas, and Portland, Oregon, and Denver sit atop the rankings for most LGBTQ-friendly cities. As outlined by the study, these cities are in states that have neither passed legislation targeting the gay and transgender communities nor created parental opt-out laws that allow parents to challenge classroom reading material. They also have LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum standards, according to the study.

The Magic City has one of the lowest "state equality tally scores" given by the Municipality Advancement Project, which scores state laws and policies that impact LGBTQ people's lives. The study says Florida has five laws on the books that qualify as anti-trans, including legislation that bars transgender people from using their preferred restrooms in public and prohibits public funds from being used to provide gender-affirming care.

Thirty-two percent of Miami residents oppose same-sex marriage, according to the study, in comparison to 11 percent of residents in Hartford. Although Miami is one of the top cities for most pride events per 100,000 residents, it is third on the list for the fewest number of gay bars. San Francisco, which the study considered the most gay-friendly city, has .68 gay bars per capita in comparison to Miami's .08.

Despite these statistics, Pollitzer says people in Miami are engaged in supporting the local LGBTQ community. He notes Equality Florida added 75,000 new supporters in one year — triple the group's yearly average — to fight back against the new legislation.

"Pride festivals are bursting at the seams," he tells New Times. "I understand that some people are going to make the decision to leave our state for reasons about their family's safety. I understand and respect that, but we're here to say, our community is here to say. We're here to fight and I see evidence of that every day. I have never seen people as engaged in pushing back as they are right now."
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending

VIDEO: Florida Keys Deputy Repeatedly Tases Panicking Teenage Crash Victim

Police

VIDEO: Florida Keys Deputy Repeatedly Tases Panicking Teenage Crash Victim

By Alex DeLuca
Jalen Ramsey Seals Dolphins Win Over Raiders With Two "Out of Control" Interceptions

Sports

Jalen Ramsey Seals Dolphins Win Over Raiders With Two "Out of Control" Interceptions

By Ryan Yousefi
VIDEO: Miami Cop "Uncle Fester" Unlawfully Detained Police-Filming Duo

Police

VIDEO: Miami Cop "Uncle Fester" Unlawfully Detained Police-Filming Duo

By Naomi Feinstein
Miami Commissioner Responds to Claims She Offered Lucrative Job in Exchange for Endorsement

Election

Miami Commissioner Responds to Claims She Offered Lucrative Job in Exchange for Endorsement

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation