Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade: Local Politicians React

The Supreme Court has returned the power to regulate abortion to the states



Now we need a pro-life plan for post-Roe America



Here is my proposal to support mothers & their children not just before birth but also after

https://t.co/x2AFH116g9 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 24, 2022

The decision to strike down #RoeVsWade is extremely dangerous and tragic. I’m sick and tired of our basic, fundamental right to privacy being politicized. — Val Demings (@valdemings) June 24, 2022

Today’s historic decision made by the court on #Dobbs correctly confirms that there is no constitutional right to take a child’s life. I firmly believe that life begins at conception and that every child deserves to be welcomed into this world with open arms. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 24, 2022

Como cristiana y madre de dos hermosas hijas, apoyo la vida. La decisión de la Corte Suprema devuelve el poder a los estados y sus votantes, donde se deben tomar las decisiones, tal como lo pretende la Constitución. — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) June 24, 2022

Today's ruling from the Supreme Court is a step backwards for our country. Abortion should be safe, legal and available for all women all over the U.S. I will continue to fight for a woman's right to choose. — Ken Russell (@kenforflorida) June 24, 2022

To women and girls everywhere: Please know this is not the end — we will continue the long fight for the human rights we deserve with more urgency now than ever before.



We did it once, we will do it again. pic.twitter.com/yeC09XvHb9 — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 24, 2022