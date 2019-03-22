Miami Police Chief Slams Florida's Anti-Sanctuary City Bill in Radio Interview

Some Florida lawmakers claim SB 168, which forces towns to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is pro-law-enforcement. But today, one of the state's most prominent cops, City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, sharply criticized portions of the measure, which forces local jails to hold immigrant detainees on behalf of the federal government, among other rules.

Instead of cheerleading what the state GOP is calling a "law-and-order" bill, Colina said if he were asked to check a crime victim's immigration status before offering help, he'd quit his job.

"They would have to fire me as a police officer," Colina told Actualidad Radio host Roberto R. Tejera this morning in a Spanish-language interview about SB 168. He added, "I won’t be able to sleep at night if I have to tell fellow officers to check where someone is from before helping.” (In the clip, Colina did not elaborate on what he thinks should happen to immigrants caught by ICE in general; he simply said his cops shouldn't be tasked with helping to deport people.)