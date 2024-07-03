Miami Republicans Line Up to Join "Latino Americans for Trump" Coalition

The coalition is composed of "notable members of Latino communities from across the country, leaders in all fields, including industry, trade, education, sports, faith, communications, and elected officials." Formerly known as "Latinos for Trump," the group rebranded in an attempt to emphasize that Latinos "are American," Jaime Florez, the Hispanic communications director for the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign, told NBC News.
"Whether you're African American, Latino American, Asian American, European American, wherever you come from, we are all American," Florez said.
The group's participants run the gamut from Florida lawmakers, to Republican community organizers, to a local pastor who claims he has divine healing powers. Also on the list are a few controversial podcasters and social media figures, including a Miami influencer known for posting bigoted online content about Hindus and Jews.
Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, and Hialeah mayor Esteban Bovo are among the high-profile Trump devotees whom the former president is tapping to shore up support among Cuban Americans in South Florida, a critical demographic that could lead Trump to again carry the state in the upcoming election.
Historically, Democratic presidential candidates have won the Latino vote by a wide margin, and the 2020 general election was no exception, with national exit polls showing less than a third of Latinos voting for Trump. However, recent polls show the former president gaining ground among those who identify as Latino or Hispanic.
The results may come as a surprise in light of Trump's statements about immigrants, including his claims they are "poisoning the blood" of the nation. But as anyone who's attended a Trump rally in South Florida can attest, support for Trump among Cuban Americans and other conservative-leaning Latino groups remains strong, owing in large part to his rhetoric hyperbolizing Democrats as Communists.
Latino Americans for Trump claims it is looking to capitalize on growing support for the former presidents in Hispanic communities. In announcing the coalition, Trump pledged to set records for Latino votes in the 2024 election.
Below are the South Florida members of Latino Americans for Trump, listed in alphabetical order:
Fabio Andrade
Andrade is the president of the Republican Amigos Club, a Broward County-based organization that wants to turn the county red, according to its website. The group's website lists self-described parental rights group Moms for Liberty and the Republican Party of Broward County as its strategic partners. The club has chapters in Miami-Dade, Collier, and Orange Counties. Andrade is currently running for a seat on the City of Weston commission.
David Borrero
Borrero is a Republican Florida House representative for parts of Sweetwater, Doral, and Hialeah Gardens. During the last legislative session, he introduced a bill that would ban the display of LGBTQ pride flags on state or local government buildings including schools and universities. Borrero warned students are being "radicalized and evangelized in the classroom." A former Sweetwater commissioner, he filed another bill that would have, in effect, banned abortions throughout the state with no exceptions for victims of sexual assault or incest. In April, Trump endorsed Borrero, declaring him "100 percent MAGA" and "a conservative champion for Florida House District 111."
Esteban Bovo
At a Trump rally in November, the Hialeah mayor took the stage to announce he will name a street in the city in honor of the former president. The city council swiftly approved the measure, designating Palm Avenue as Donald J. Trump Avenue. A voice for Cuban American voters who oppose easing U.S. foreign policy pressure on Cuba, Bovo along with Sen. Marco Rubio play an important role in reinforcing the narrative that Democratic policies are tantamount to Communism, a line of rhetoric integrated into Trump's rallies and speeches. Bovo served in the Florida House of Representatives and as a Miami-Dade County commissioner before he was elected mayor in 2021.
Kevin Cabrera
Cabrera has been a fierce defender of Trump while serving as a Miami-Dade County commissioner for District 6. Before joining the commission in 2022, he worked as the state director in Florida for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign. He was captured on video alongside members of the far-right Proud Boys at a 2018 protest pounding on the door of a meeting between then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other local Democratic congressional candidates. (He has denied any affiliation with the Proud Boys.) Trump endorsed Cabrera during his 2022 commission run. In January, the former president endorsed Cabrera in his run for vice chair of the Florida Republican Party. Cabrera proclaimed Trump's innocence following Trump's conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the hush-money trial involving porn star Stormy Daniels.
Barbara Casanova
Casanova is an alternative committeewoman for the Republican Party of Miami-Dade as well as the second vice chair, director of membership, and national secretary for the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Florida. Her professional profile says she comes from a "storied political family." Her grandfather was a Cuban senator who signed the nation's constitution in Cuba under Fulgencio Batista. Both of her parents were national chairs of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly and presidential appointees.
Linda Cuadros
Cuadros is a podcaster and social media influencer who has caught attention for inflammatory and bigoted content. Aside from expressing unflinching support for Trump on social media, she has been documented posting prejudicial content about Jewish people — saying they "only help each other out" — and calling former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy "Hindu boy." She has been active on her social media channels decrying those who backed Trump's opponents in the Republican primaries. Cuadros co-hosts the Mostly Peaceful Latinas podcast with fellow conservative influencer Isabella Rodriguez, AKA "redpillbabe."
Alberto Delgado
Delgado and his wife Mariam run their mega-church Alpha and Omega church in Glenvar Heights, with a congregation of more than 5,000 members. The pair consider themselves "among the most influential Hispanic pastors in the U.S. and Latin America." Delgado serves as a Hispanic advisor to Trump "on matters concerning Christian values."
Tom Fabricio
Fabricio is a Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 110, which includes Miami Lakes and Palm Springs Estates. Following Trump's conviction, Fabricio called it a "politically motivated verdict [that] sets a dangerous precedent" and said it "erodes the foundational principles of our democracy and threatens the very fabric of our legal system." Fabricio works as a commercial litigation and real estate attorney. His statehouse candidate profile says he once earned the Hands On Volunteer Leader of the Year award in Miami for his work with several local organizations.
Tony Figueroa
Figueroa is the president of the Miami Young Republicans. He is also a public relations professional. His social media profile describes him as "part of the next generation of leadership fighting to help" Donald Trump.
Carlos Giménez
After becoming the City of Miami's first Cuban American fire chief, Giménez dove into politics. He served as mayor of Miami-Dade from 2011 until he ran for Congress and unseated Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in 2020. A well-known supporter and defender of the former president, he was photographed golfing with Trump on the day federal prosecutors unsealed a 49-page indictment in the case against Trump over alleged hoarding of classified documents. Following Trump's recent conviction in the Stormy Daniels hush-money trial, Giménez accused Biden of weaponizing the justice system against the former president.
Armando Ibarra
Ibarra is the chairman of Miami Young Republicans and founder of a public strategy advisory firm Advocacy and Insights. He serves as an advisor to Cuba Decide, a group that advocates for democracy in Cuba.
"Apostle" Guillermo Maldonado
Maldonado, who once claimed Jesus Christ told him during prayer, "I have called you to bring my supernatural power to this generation", is the co-founder and senior pastor of King Jesus International Ministry, a bilingual evangelical megachurch (Ministerio Internacional El Rey Jesús). According to his website, Maldonado is the "spiritual father" to more than 450 churches across 70 nations as part of the Supernatural Global Network. He's claimed he and his ministry have healed parishioners' disabilities and have the ability to perform miracles.
His ex-wife and former senior pastor at the church, Ana Maldonado, accused him of emotional abuse and improperly profiting from the church amid a bitter divorce, allegations which he denied as an attempt to sully his reputation. Trump and other Republican lawmakers including Carlos Giménez have paid visits to Maldonado's church in West Kendall. Maldonado downplayed the COVID-19 pandemic and called fears of exposure a "demonic spirit." In 2019 ahead of a "Evangelicals for Trump" rally at the church, he told undocumented parishioners they would not be at risk of deportation if they attended. At a Trump rally in 2020, Maldonado called the former president, "The presence of the living God."