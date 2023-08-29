 Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Drops Out of Presidential Race | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Politics

Miami Mayor Suspends Presidential Campaign Following Debate Blunder

Suarez's decision to halt his campaign comes less than two weeks after he falsely professed he had met the qualifications to appear on the debate stage in Milwaukee.
August 29, 2023
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's presidential run lasted two months.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's presidential run lasted two months. Photo by Francis Suarez via Facebook
Share this:
After falling short of qualifying for the Republican primary debate, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has announced he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Suarez attempted to promote himself as the Republican candidate best suited to connect with young voters and Latinos, but he gained little traction and saw his campaign fizzle out with less than one percent support in national polls. He exits a crowded presidential field led by former president Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy. 

"I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win," Suarez wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Over the course of his two-month campaign, Suarez repeatedly garnered national media attention for less-than-desirable reasons. He made headlines by mistakenly referring to the persecuted Uyghur minority group in China as "The Weebles," and by shelling out $20 giftcards to solicit donations, with an eye toward meeting the donor qualifications for the debate.

SOS America, a super PAC backing the mayor's presidential run, deployed some unconventional tools to muster support, including an "artificial intelligence" Suarez-mimicking chatbot that was supposed to answer questions on demand from voters but appeared to instead recite a limited number of pre-recorded messages.

Suarez's decision to halt the campaign comes less than two weeks after he falsely professed he had met the polling qualifications to appear on the debate stage in Milwaukee on August 23. He was lambasted by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz for keeping his false debate-qualification announcement pinned on his social media account after the Republican National Committee made it clear he would not appear on the stage.

Suarez maintained his confusion arose from a mix-up over which polls would qualify him for the debate.

"I will continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community, the fastest-growing voting group in our country. The Left has taken Hispanics for granted for far too long, and it is no surprise that so many are finding a home in America’s conservative movement," the mayor said in announcing his campaign's suspension.
In the weeks ahead of the debate, Suarez said candidates should drop out of the race and "not linger around" if they fail to qualify for the debate.

He's apparently stayed true to his word in that regard.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending

5 Reasons the Miami Dolphins Shouldn't Trade for Jonathan Taylor

Sports

5 Reasons the Miami Dolphins Shouldn't Trade for Jonathan Taylor

By Ryan Yousefi
Turf War: South Florida Cities Spend Millions for Fake Grass Despite Resident Outcry

Environment

Turf War: South Florida Cities Spend Millions for Fake Grass Despite Resident Outcry

By Naomi Feinstein
Lolita the Orca's Mystery Illness Under Microscope in Wake of Death

Animals

Lolita the Orca's Mystery Illness Under Microscope in Wake of Death

By Izzy Kapnick and Alex DeLuca
YouTuber Ragomonkey's "Bootlicker" Exchange With Politician Spawns Legal Quandary

Police

YouTuber Ragomonkey's "Bootlicker" Exchange With Politician Spawns Legal Quandary

By Theo Karantsalis
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation