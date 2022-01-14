Support Us

Just the Tip: Miami Man Bit Off Part of Security Guard's Finger in Fort Myers Hospital ER

January 14, 2022 2:11PM

These are funny fingers. What a Miami man allegedly did to a Fort Myers security guard's finger was not funny. Photo by zhouxuan12345678 via Flickr
"Gotcha!"

That's what witnesses say a 19-year-old Miami man exclaimed after he allegedly bit off the tip of a security guard's left ring finger, according to a Lee County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Shortly before 1 p.m. this past Monday, January 10, two security guards at Health Park Hospital in Fort Myers attempted to subdue an emergency room patient named Dillon Metoyer, who became agitated after nurses instructed him to stay in his hospital bed. More than once that day, the report says, security responded to Metoyer's room because he was "acting erratic and appeared very angry" and had been lashing out "belligerently" toward staff.

Metoyer "clenched his fists and began aggressively approaching" the guards, headbutting one of them. The other had been struggling to place Metoyer in restraints when, according to the report, "Metoyer bit his left finger."

Deputies later "observed that the tip of the victim's finger left ring finger [was] bitten off."

A witness said there was "blood all over the room."
Following the incident, a staff member cleaning the room "was having trouble finding the piece of the finger," the report notes. Metoyer was then "asked if he had swallowed the finger, to which Metoyer stated he did not and [had] spit it out."

The fingertip was later found inside a piece of a glove he'd been wearing at the time.

Metoyer was arrested and charged with felony battery and simple battery. A Lee County circuit court judge set his bond at $15,000. He posted bail and was released the following morning, jail records show.

According to the report, the injured guard intends to press charges. A Lee County Sheriff's spokesperson could not tell New Times whether the severed part of the guard's finger was reattached.

New Times called the number listed on the incident report of Metoyer's "nearest relative." The woman who answered declined to comment.
