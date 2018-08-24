Miami Judge Reportedly Dead After SWAT Standoff, Weeklong Meltdown

Judge Timothy Maher (right) was arrested last week for reportedly threatening to shoot family members.

Miami-Dade County Administrative Law Judge Timothy Maher was arrested last week for reportedly threatening to shoot his family members in his El Portal home. Then, yesterday, Maher allegedly threatened to kill someone at his federal office, which handles disability and Social Security cases. Maher's threat was serious enough that the Federal Protective Service evacuated the building.

Now, Miami-Dade County Police say Maher spent this morning barricaded inside his home in South Miami-Dade near SW 113th Avenue and SW 240th Street. The Miami Herald reported that Maher was inside the home with multiple young children and that police negotiators were trying to get him to release his 13-year-old daughter.

Herald reporter Chuck Rabin tweeted minutes ago that the cops moved into the home after hearing a gunshot — and that Maher likely committed suicide inside the house.