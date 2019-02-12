 


  • MVN

Prosecutors Charging Miami Firefighters Who Hung Noose, Drew Penises on Black Colleague's Photos
Miami Fire Rescue

Prosecutors Charging Miami Firefighters Who Hung Noose, Drew Penises on Black Colleague's Photos

Jerry Iannelli | February 12, 2019 | 10:15am
AA

In 2017, six City of Miami Fire-Rescue employees got canned after allegedly taking a black colleague's framed family photos, drawing ejaculating penises all over them, and then hanging a noose on top. In all, 11 employees knew about the racist incident, the department claimed.

Although the firefighters say they did nothing wrong and have fought to get their jobs back, Miami-Dade County prosecutors today announced criminal charges against some of them.

"State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle will hold a press conference at the Office of the State Attorney to announce charges filed as a result of the investigation into the September 2017 incident at the City of Miami Fire Station #12," spokesman Ed Griffith announced this morning in a media release. The station is next to Charles Hadley Park, at NW 46th Street and NW 12th Avenue in Liberty City.

The Miami Herald has since reported that four firefighters will be charged with criminal mischief and that one will be hit with an additional charge of witness tampering. Prosecutors said they could not ultimately determine who hung the noose, which is why they declined to file hate-crime charges.

In 2017, South Florida firefighters seemingly could not stop themselves from committing acts of racism. That August, Pompano Beach firefighters were caught placing a noose on a black colleague's car seat. Months later, Miami firefighters revealed their own problems: City of Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban released images of the aforementioned noose and penis drawings and called the incident a massive embarrassment to the department. (A majority of the firefighters involved in the incident were white.) That year, Zahralban told reporters the following:

On September 9th, 2017, a member with the City of Miami Fire Rescue was a victim of a hideous, distasteful act of hate in one of our fire stations. This Lieutenant of 17 years with the department discovered his family photos were defaced with lewd and sexually explicit renderings and a noose draped over one of the photos. This was immediately reported to my staff, and as a result, I personally responded to the station. Appalled by my observation, I immediately requested the Miami Police Department investigate the matter and temporarily transferred all personnel assigned to that station, per our department policy.

City officials also said multiple employees had allegedly lied during the internal investigation and withheld basic information from supervisors. The six terminated firefighters, however, maintained they were innocent and demanded to be reinstated. The Miami chapter of the NAACP urged the city not to bow to their demands.

Rundle will speak to the media at 2:30 today alongside Zahralban, members of the Miami NAACP, and the victim, Lt. Robert Webster.

Update:

This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

