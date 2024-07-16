Miami Developer Sergio Pino Found Dead After FBI Swarms House

Miami developer Sergio Pino died at his home Tuesday morning in Cocoplum after FBI agents descended on the property amid an investigation into alleged threats against his estranged wife, Tatiana Pino.



Pino, 67, was found inside the Isla Dorada Boulevard residence around 10 a.m. with a fatal gunshot wound. His lawyer, Sam Rabin, tells New Times that Pino committed suicide as agents swarmed the house.



In June, the FBI raided the Coral Gables home in connection with an investigation into alleged assaults against Tatiana Pino and her family, which led to the arrest of four individuals, one of whom was a household employee of Sergio Pino.



On the morning of Tuesday, July 16, the FBI returned to Pino's home, and Coral Gables police blocked access to the area around the property. Loud bangs were heard from a block away, and helicopters were hovering in the area. Coral Gables Fire Rescue arrived, followed by an ambulance, and later, a van from the medical examiner’s office, the Herald reported.



The FBI released a statement describing agents' entry into the home and their discovery of Pino.



"Upon arrival, members of the FBI Miami SWAT team attempted to call out any occupants of the residence. When there was no response, the SWAT team entered the residence and conducted a methodical search to locate the subject. Ultimately, Mr. Pino was discovered alone in an upstairs bedroom," the bureau said in a statement.



Pino had denied allegations that he hired men to intimidate his wife during their divorce. The four defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty to hit-and-run and arson charges.



In a statement provided to New Times, Rabin called law enforcement activity at his client's residence "unprecedented and unnecessary, especially since we had offered to surrender him should that have become necessary."



"Today’s events mark a very tragic ending to an investigation that we were confident we could successfully defend. There were many rumors and allegations but what was lacking was evidence," Rabin says.



Prosecutors say that in August 2023, during the Pinos' divorce proceedings, a truck rammed into Tatiana's car as she pulled into her driveway.



Vehicles were set on fire in two incidents at Tatiana's sister's house, according to court documents.



Tatiana's divorce attorney filed a July motion alleging an "attempt on Ms. Pino’s life" weeks before the filing. Tatiana has testified that she believed Sergio tried to poison her — claims which he denied.



Sergio Pino also reported threats and vandalism to his property during the divorce proceedings.