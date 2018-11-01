Miami's Top Prosecutor Is Pushing the Terrible Florida "Victim's Rights" Amendment

The United States jails more of its citizens than any nation on earth. Florida's incarceration rate is higher than any country's. So it would seem logical to ratchet down the War on Drugs, demilitarize local police departments, and get local cops to arrest fewer people.

But instead many Florida prosecutors have announced support for a state-level version of something called "Marsy's Law," which is on the November 6 ballot. If enacted, Amendment 6 would allow crime victims to demand harsher sentences for people who've allegedly wronged them.

One supporter is Democratic Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, who tries to position herself as a progressive. "Amendment Six is an opportunity for every Floridian to stand up," Rundle states in a 30-second spot, "to say that victims have rights and that they should be protected, they should be in our constitution."

But as New Yorker writer and Harvard historian Jill Lepore chronicled earlier this year, the victims' rights movement represents a bizarre partnership between the less-progressive corners of #MeToo and hard-right conservatives who hope to put more Americans in prison. They generally believe state and federal laws give accused criminals too many legal protections and ignore the victims.

It appears that a single, wealthy donor has been bankrolling much of the effort. Henry Nicholas, a California tech entrepreneur, became a billionaire after founding a company called Broadcom — and, according to NPR, is now using a chunk of his earnings to push states and the federal government to pass "Marsy's Law," which is named for his sister, Marsalee " Marsy " Nicholas, who was murdered in 1983. Among the law's tenets: victims have the right to be notified when a perpetrator is due to appear in court or is up for parole; they can speak at an accused person's trial, and they can ignore interview requests from alleged criminals. Six states have passed Marsy's-Law-style amendments. Six more states are set to vote on similar provisions next month. Florida is one of them.

Many justice-reform groups say Marsy's-Law-style amendments have gummed up the justice system and ensured that innocent defendants spend added time behind bars.

Although hurt, grieving victims are often excluded from trials in order to ensure proceedings are fair, the law would give them the right to speak. The American Civil Liberties Union and multiple defense-lawyer advocacy groups worry this will cloud the jurors' minds and push them to either needlessly convict people or award overly harsh sentences.

But there are even more reasons to oppose Marsy's Law. For one, it would allow victims to refuse some interview or document requests from alleged perpetrators. This could prevent the wrongly accused from obtaining evidence that might free them. According to the Marshall Project, defense lawyers in Marsy's-Law states have had trouble obtaining basic information about their cases, including simple things such as where crimes took place.



Marsy's Law “sounded good, but it didn’t end up being what was advertised,” Mark Mickelson, the speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives, told the Marshall Project last May.

Most obviously, jail populations have swollen because court officials need to notify victims before releasing inmates. That needlessly costs taxpayers money.



Zooming out, it's unclear what problem the law actually solves. Justice-reform groups almost uniformly agree the present American justice system is too harsh on criminals. Per the Huffington Post, some crime victims say it would be more helpful to fund victims' services, such as mental-health-counseling programs, rather than make the justice system harsher. Even the Libertarian Party of Florida opposes the measure.

While some protections in the measure may make a bit of sense (giving victims the right to be free from harassment, for example), many sectors in the so-called crime victim’s “Bill of Rights,” come across as draconian. For example, it gives victims the right to be intimately involved in sentencing and bail decisions and even lets them weigh in on any clemency procedures that may occur decades down the line. The ballot language makes no distinction between victims of violent or nonviolent crime, so, under the law, you’d be free to ask the court to harshly punish someone who stole your wallet. The bill fundamentally changes the way states think about prosecution; criminal cases would no longer be punishment (and rehabilitation) meted out by the collective population, but instead retribution on behalf of scorned individuals.

And some of Rundle's statements have been downright misleading: For one, the Florida Constitution already protects victims' rights. In fact, according to WLRN's Danny Rivero, Florida was the first state to enact victims' rights protections:

Thirty years ago Floridians already added victims rights to the constitution. We were the first state to do that. https://t.co/xpB4itWlKn — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) October 31, 2018

This would undo that. Screenshots from a Leon County opinion that struck this amendment from the ballot, until the state Supreme Court ruled it could stay. pic.twitter.com/VlJFFhrTXj — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) October 31, 2018

Moreover, Amendment 6 is more than just Marsy's Law. Thanks to the actions of the state Constitution Revision Commission, a body of people appointed by Gov. Rick Scott and the mostly right-wing Florida legislature, the measure is also bundled in with two other proposals that would change regulations for judicial rulings and raise the mandatory retirement age for judges from age 70 to 75.

Bizarrely, Nicholas has been able to recruit celebrity Kelsey Grammer (Frasier!) to cut ads across the country for Marsy's Law — this has since created an extremely surreal scenario in which the South Florida Sun-Sentinel has had to write op-eds criticizing the TV psychiatrist from Cheers.



But Rundle's involvement is perhaps the most upsetting step in this entire ordeal. Miami-Dade's State Attorney is often credited for pushing the county to create mental-health and drug-diversion courts that help keep people out of prison. In supporting Amendment 6, she's now pushing a bill that seemingly would do the opposite.