 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
A 45-year-old Miami-Dade firefighter was suspended without pay after sexting a 14-year-old girl.EXPAND
A 45-year-old Miami-Dade firefighter was suspended without pay after sexting a 14-year-old girl.
photo by Claudia Brauer via FlickrCC

Miami-Dade Firefighter Suspended After Arrest for Sexting 14-Year-Old Girl

Jessica Lipscomb | September 17, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

On May 1, detectives with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force were assigned a case involving a 14-year-old girl. After downloading the contents of the girl's iPhone 8, the investigators say they found what they were looking for: a series of explicit text messages sent to her by Kevin Kerlin, a 45-year-old Miami-Dade firefighter.

"When the time is right we will know," he wrote in one of the messages, according to a transcript.

"We will know what?" the girl asked.

"When to have sex without getting caught," he replied.

Kerlin, who was charged with solicitation of a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $53,000. After initially being placed on desk duty, he was suspended without pay from his job at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on June 18.

Kerlin's attorney did not respond to a request from New Times seeking comment.

According to investigators, the text messages started off innocuously and started to become sexual in April. After Kerlin asked the girl if she was "being good or bad," she told him to download Snapchat, where he later viewed photos of her.

A few days later, Kerlin sent the teen a text describing in graphic detail the sexual activities he fantasized about doing with her. He also asked for and received a nude photo of her.

On April 13, Kerlin's wife found a nude photo of a woman on his phone but apparently did not realize she was a teenager. According to an arrest report, Kerlin sent the girl a text saying they would have to "be good" for a while.

"Further conversations implied Kerlin and [the girl] engaged in sexual activity," detectives wrote in the report.

Just days after PBCSO began investigating, Kerlin sent the girl's father a text apologizing for the texts but denying he'd had sex with the teen.

"I know the texting was inappropriate and wrong. But please believe me I did not lay a finger on her," he wrote, according to reports. "I'm so sorry. I'm a fucking idiot."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says Kerlin will remain on unpaid suspension pending an internal investigation. As of now, the criminal case also remains pending.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is a staff writer for Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >