Miami-Dade Firefighter Suspended After Arrest for Sexting 14-Year-Old Girl

On May 1, detectives with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force were assigned a case involving a 14-year-old girl. After downloading the contents of the girl's iPhone 8, the investigators say they found what they were looking for: a series of explicit text messages sent to her by Kevin Kerlin, a 45-year-old Miami-Dade firefighter.

"When the time is right we will know," he wrote in one of the messages, according to a transcript.

"We will know what?" the girl asked.