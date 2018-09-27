Miami-Dade Commission Approves New Highway Through Everglades

Miami-Dade County's proposed extension of the Dolphin Expressway has seemed to unite both Republicans and Democrats in anger: Everyone, from local environmentalists to Sen. Marco Rubio, has slammed the idea. In Miami-Dade, a county where public transportation options are short and traffic wait times are long, activists have warned that the plan to extend a highway 13 miles through the edge of the Everglades was both environmentally foolish and certain to increase traffic congestion in the long run.

Yet Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has literally laughed at that criticism. And now the commission has approved the controversial, $650 million extension by a 9-4 vote. Commissioners tentatively approved the project first in June.



Miami-Dade commission approves 13-mile 836 extension past the UDB and into West Kendall on 9 to 4 vote Environmental groups fought it. @MayorGimenez championed it. No votes: Edmonson, Higgins, Levine Cava and Suarez. pic.twitter.com/hKX5AJjdfl — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) September 27, 2018

As the Miami Herald has laid out in a series of stores about the expressway, the plan would likely plow through previously protected wetlands, although the extension's final route has not even been finalized yet.