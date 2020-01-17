Miami Cop Repeatedly Accused of Racism Now Claims He's Black on Video

During an exchange at the City of Miami's latest commission meeting today on alleged acts of racism against black employees at the Miami Police Department, former union chief and MPD Captain Javier Ortiz — a powerful and politically connected cop repeatedly accused of acts of racism and brutality against black citizens in complaints and lawsuits — stood in front of the city commission and claimed he's black. He also referred to black men as "negroes."

"I'm a black male," he said. "Yes I am. And I am not Hispanic. I was born in this country. That's how I feel."

#BREAKING: @MiamiPD Capt. @OrtizFOP tells city commission "I am a black male" after he was caught lying about his race on 2014 lieutenant's exam and 2017 captain's application — his original MPD application says he's white Hispanic #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/meaJ2mlQGn — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) January 17, 2020

Ortiz, who repeatedly made racist statements online while president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police and said that 12-year-old child Tamir Rice deserved to be shot dead by cops for acting like a "thug," was speaking to the commission after the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association, a union for black officers, complained last year that MPD Chief Jorge Colina was ignoring acts of racism in his department. The MCPBA produced documents showing that Ortiz claimed he was black in a 2014's lieutenant's application and his 2017 captain's application. Ortiz, a vocal Donald Trump supporter who once tried and failed to start a nationwide Beyoncé boycott, showed up to the commission meeting today to claim that his claims of being black were accurate.

Commissioner Keon Hardemon, smiling, asked whether Ortiz classified himself as black or white when he listed his race to apply to work at MPD.

"I think I put white male — I know I put white male but I don't know if I put Hispanic," Ortiz said. "No, listen, I know who I am."

Commissioner Joe Carollo, in a rare moment of calm, then interjected.

"You put down Hispanic male, didn't you?" Carollo said.

"As a man I stand by it," Ortiz baffingly responded.

"When did you have this, uh, coming to, uh, God moment that you were black, when did God tell you that?" Carollo asked.

"Well, I learned that there are people in my family that are mixed and that are black," Ortiz said.

"Let's not talk about the degree of blackness," Hardemon says.

"Oh, no you're blacker than me, that's obvious" Ortiz responds. "And if you know anything about the one-drop rule, which started in the 20th Century, which is what identifies and defines what a black male is, or a negro, you would know that if you have one drop of black in you, you're considered black."

A commotion then ensued as Ortiz also said he was part Jewish, too. Not to be outdone, Carollo then made a mildly transphobic joke after the exchange.

"Mr. Ortiz claimed that he was, uh, black, now I hear he's Jewish-black, he said. "I'm afraid maybe next month he'd be a black Jewish woman, I don't know."