Miami Cop Who Arrested Hannibal Buress Caught Choking Man After Fireball Binge

Comedian and TV star Hannibal Buress walked out of a Wynwood bar during Art Basel 2017, stepped right up to Miami Police Officer Luis Verne, and shouted "this cop is stupid as fuck" right into Verne's body camera. While certainly confrontational, the incident was both legal and hilarious. Verne disagreed and arrested Buress on public intoxication charges that Buress called nonsense, and which prosecutors later dropped.

But it turns out that before the Buress incident, Verne had gotten into some alcohol-related trouble of his own. Miami PD's Internal Affairs bureau found that Verne was at a Miller's Ale House with two other off-duty cops drinking Fireball whiskey before Verne choked a patron and ran away before the cops arrived.

In fact, according to the city's Civilian Investigative Panel, Verne has now repeatedly been accused of off-duty incidents "where allegations were made that he was under the influence of alcohol and had anger issues." In one January 2018 incident, an off-duty Verne allegedly rammed a Jeep into someone, chased down their car, whipped out a police badge and yelled, "You don't know who you are fucking with. If you leave now I'll forget this happened."