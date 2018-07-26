 


Rep. Mario Diaz-BalartEXPAND
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart
Photo by Saeima / Wikimedia Commons

Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Took $1,000 in NRA Money After Parkland Massacre

Jerry Iannelli | July 26, 2018 | 8:30am
Even in the Gunshine State, the National Rifle Association is rapidly becoming politically toxic. After the Parkland school massacre on February 14, every politician closely aligned with the NRA took a rightful beating: Sen. Marco Rubio was ridiculed on live TV during a CNN town hall, and GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam has still not lived down calling himself a "proud NRA sellout."

But according to federal disbursement data from the NRA's "Political Victory Fund," the first South Florida Congress member shameless enough to directly take cash from the NRA post-Parkland is none other than local GOP Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, who, according to federal records, cashed a $1,000 NRA check on June 6. Diaz-Balart has taken $2,000 from the NRA overall for his 2018 reelection bid, but half of that money came in 2017.

Politico first reported at the tail end of a story yesterday that Diaz-Balart took his last NRA donation on June 6Politico reported that the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a pro-gun-control group, has been targeting Diaz-Balart for the $32,002 he's taken over the years from the NRA. (Rubio has cumulatively taken a whopping $3.3 million, by the way.)

But the Politico story didn't note that no other Miami politician has directly taken NRA cash since the Parkland shooting:

Federal Election Commission

FEC filings show only two other Florida members of Congress have directly taken checks from the NRA so far this election cycle: North Florida Rep. Ted Yoho apparently had no qualms grabbing a $1,000 check from the Victory Fund in April, and fellow Congressman, bog-creature, and Borat-voice-aficionado Matt Gaetz took a $1,000 check right around when Diaz-Balart did.

Obviously, direct donations from the NRA aren't the only way that Republican candidates benefit from gun-lobby cash. Hundreds of millions of dollars in NRA donations to state and federal Republican Party PACs and to other dark money committees nationwide filter down to local GOP candidates in every election cycle.

Still, it's worth congratulating Diaz-Balart on being the first Miami-area politician representing a district near Parkland to roll over and just openly take the NRA's cash again.

So congrats, Mario! Come claim your prize! The prize is a dead kid!

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

