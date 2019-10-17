Ex-Carollo Aide Says in Court That Miami Commissioner "Engaged in a Felony"

For months, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office has been reportedly looking into whether Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo — known to some as "Loco Joe" — broke campaign-finance laws to help his old pal, former state Sen. Alex Diaz de la Portilla, in 2018. But in an explosive new lawsuit, Carollo's former aide cut directly to the chase: In a suit filed Monday, the aide, Steven Miro, said publicly for the first time that he witnessed Carollo straight-up "engaging in a felony" while serving as a city commissioner.

Miro was, for years, one of Carollo's closest allies. But the pair infamously had a falling out after Miro claims he witnessed Carollo use city funds to buy paella and other supplies for Diaz de la Portilla's 2018 county commission campaign — accusations that, if true, are transparent violations of the law. Miro then alerted the authorities about his boss's conduct and has repeatedly claimed he was terminated in retaliation for cooperating with law enforcement.

Now, Miro has finally filed a formal wrongful-termination suit against the City of Miami. Among the astounding claims in the suit, Miro says he was fired less than a week after Carollo found out he'd spoken to investigators.

In the legal complaint, Miro opens by claiming he was essentially betrayed after he witnessed Carollo personally breaking the law while in office:



Steven Miro was a long-time Joe Carollo loyalist. But Joe Carollo, a Miami City Commissioner with a history of public fraud and outlandish behavior, was engaged in a felony. He used City of Miami funds and resources to benefit the campaign of Alex Diaz de la Portilla, a then-candidate for the Miami-Dade County Commission. He brought his knowledge of the public fraud to the attention of the City of Miami. After bringing it to the attention of the City, Miro learned that Joe Carollo was (and remains) the subject of one or more criminal investigations for public corruption. Starting on approximately May 9, 2018, Miro cooperated as a witness for the government while he remained employed by the City.

Carollo's chief of staff, Jose Suarez (who is referenced in the lawsuit himself), tells New Times that "the commissioner looks forward to addressing this in court."

The city, likewise, has not yet responded to the complaint in court. But this is neither the first allegation of criminal conduct against Carollo nor the first time Miro has sparred with the commissioner in public. As a longtime city commissioner and former Miami mayor, Carollo earned the nickname "Loco Joe" after revealing himself to be paranoid and willing to quite literally accuse his opponents of being communist spies. He's repeatedly been accused of breaking the law over the years — most notably, he was arrested in 2001 after allegedly throwing a terracotta teapot at his wife. (Prosecutors dropped the charge after Carollo completed anger management counseling.)

Carollo vanished from Miami politics for a few years after his mayoral term ended, but after a stint as Doral city manager, Carollo ran once again for Miami City Commission and won a seat in 2017. His tenure since then has been contentious. In mid-2018, blogger Elaine de Valle first broke news that Carollo had axed Miro after Miro reported the paella incident to the authorities. Since then, Carollo has claimed Miro was actually terminated for sexually harassing other members of the staff. (Miro denies this and in his latest suit says Carollo made up that claim.)

Since news of "Paella-gate" broke in the press, Carollo has also allegedly sent code enforcement officers to attack one of his political rivals, Ball & Chain owner Bill Fuller, who supported Carollo's 2017 opponent, Alfie Leon. According to documents New Times obtained last year, multiple code enforcement officers say Carollo directly ordered them to investigate Fuller's properties — claims that, if true, violate the city charter and would give State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle probable cause to remove Carollo from office.

Miro also spoke to the Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics and Public Trust during the fallout from the Fuller mess. In transcripts obtained by New Times, Miro told ethics investigators Carollo pressured him to lie to county officials to cover up the attacks Carollo wanted to launch on Fuller's businesses.



Now, Miro has laid out a startling new set of allegations in his legal filing. Among other details, he claims Carollo found out on either May 31, 2018 or June 1, 2018 that Miro had spoken to law enforcement about Carollo's potential campaign-finance violations. Carollo then fired Miro on June 4.

Previously, Miro had worked on Carollo's 2017 campaign and transitioned to a staff job once Carollo took office. From there, Miro says he attended numerous community events with Carollo at senior centers throughout Carollo's District 3, which includes the majority of Little Havana. Miro says Diaz de la Portilla appeared at "eight to 10" of these events and that Miro personally attended three such instances. Miro says the get-togethers appeared to just be Diaz de la Portilla campaign events — he spoke in front of crowds and fed seniors — but Diaz de la Portilla himself wasn't footing the bill. Miro says Diaz de la Portilla's campaign manager and workers were photographed at numerous parties and appearances with Carollo.

"Diaz de la Portilla did not contribute any funds for these events," the suit says. "These events were essentially campaign events for Diaz de la Portilla funded entirely by the City of Miami via Commissioner Carollo."

Miro says he repeatedly complained to other district employees that he didn't believe the events were legal but says he was repeatedly rebuffed; one coworker simply responded, "Joe is Joe." In early May, Miro says he warned City Manager Emilio Gonzalez and Mayor Francis Suarez that the campaign events seemed less than legal. Then, on May 9, Miro says the State Attorney's Office contacted him after receiving an anonymous tip that Miro was worried Carollo was breaking the law.

Miro says prosecutors next tried to contact Suarez, Carollo's current chief of staff, by knocking on Suarez's front door on May 31. Miro says Suarez refused to answer or speak to authorities. Days later, Miro says fellow employees in Carollo's office started destroying evidence and deleting emails related to Diaz de la Portilla.

"Jose Suarez, and by extension Commissioner Carollo, must have been alerted to the pending investigation," the suit states. "On Friday, June 1, 2018, Jose Suarez requested a meeting with everyone working for Commissioner Carollo, but requested that Miro not be present. When the employees returned from the meeting, the employees began scanning their emails in what appeared to be an effort to search for and purge evidence of misconduct."

On June 4, Carollo then fired Miro. (Miro included a copy of his termination letter in an exhibit attached to the suit.) Miro says that, before getting canned, he'd never been the subject of a complaint or disciplinary action, and that Carollo's then-chief of staff, Richard Blom, said Miro was being fired for "unspecified allegations" made against him.

From there, Miro says Carollo asked city officials to search through Miro's computer files "in an attempt to find something the City could use to justify his termination after the fact." Carollo allegedly asked the city to hire an outside investigator to trawl through Miro's documents, which cost the city an additional $30,000. Miro also says City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, who has the power to hire and fire city officials, refused to terminate Miro, but that Carollo unilaterally fired Miro on his own.

Astoundingly, Miro claims Carollo then instructed other employees to write up complaints against Miro after he had already been fired. Despite having left his job with zero complaints in his file, Miro says Carollo had underlings draft four administrative complaints against him in order to reverse-engineer a justification for his termination.

"The City never conducted any investigation," the suit reads. "The City did not advise Miro of any of the allegations against him. The City never interviewed Miro to ask for his version of events. The City deprived Miro, a public employee, of basic due process."