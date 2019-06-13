 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Miami Beach's historic Australian pines have lasted more than 100 years, but their days are numbered.
Miami Beach's historic Australian pines have lasted more than 100 years, but their days are numbered.
Photo by Daniel Di Palma via Wikimedia Commons

Miami Beach’s Historic Pine Tree Drive to Lose Many of Its Landmark Pines

Manuel Madrid | June 13, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

If you find yourself strolling along Miami Beach's historic Pine Tree Drive in the next few days, take a picture. You might not get another chance.

This month, city officials plan to prune the hundreds of Australian pines that have towered over the road for more than a century. Old age has eaten away at the roots and trunks of the trees, some as tall as 80 feet, making them a hazard for passersby. The city's solution is aggressive pruning, which will significantly reduce the height and size of the existing canopy for a 15-block stretch, followed by a resurfacing of the road, which will topple additional pines. The upcoming work is scheduled to end in September, according to a letter from City Manager Jimmy Morales.

This isn’t the first time Pine Tree Drive’s namesakes have been threatened in such a way, but it will be the last.

Related Stories

"I hate to see a corridor of trees so important go down," says Miami historian Paul George. "These trees are part of the story of Miami Beach... they’re a link to the city's past."

The Australian pines were planted in 1910 by pioneer John Collins to protect his mango and avocado groves from the wind. As decades passed, the groves gave way to homes and pavement, but the pines remained. Not even Collins, who helped found Miami Beach, could have imagined just how long they would stick around — the average lifespan of an Australian pine in Florida is about 40 to 50 years.

Looking down Pine Tree Drive in 1922.
Looking down Pine Tree Drive in 1922.
W.A. Fishbaugh / State Archives of Florida

In 1965, a group of civic leaders failed to persuade the city commission to uproot every last one of the death-defying pines. In 2001, preservationists hoped to preempt any future attempts by having Pine Tree Drive designated a historic roadway. For a while, it worked. However, in recent years, city officials have been forced to consider the risk the old trees pose to pedestrians and motorists. Following Hurricane Irma in 2017, which knocked over two pines, arborists contracted by the city concluded that nearly all of the Australian pines would require pruning.

It's still not clear what will happen after the trees are pruned and the road is resurfaced. The Historic Preservation Board approved plans in 2001 to replace the Australian pines with slash pines if needed. But Australian pines, which are invasive to Florida, are not easily replaced. Their roots release a toxin, harmless to humans and animals, that sullies the soil, killing nearby plants. That means planting different pines would also require replacing the soil — a task that might prove too costly or onerous for the city.

"I don’t see it happening anytime soon," local historian Casey Piket says. "They'll say it's too expensive."

The pruning, which will take place between 30th and 46th Streets, is expected to begin in late June, depending upon weather, and should take four to six weeks.

 
Manuel Madrid is a staff writer for Miami New Times. The child of Venezuelan immigrants, he grew up in Pompano Beach. He studied finance at Virginia Commonwealth University and worked as a writing fellow for the magazine The American Prospect in Washington, D.C., before moving back to South Florida.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >