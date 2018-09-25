Miami Beach Wants Its Own Instagram-Friendly Version of Coral Gables' Umbrella Sky

All summer, Miamians couldn’t open Instagram without seeing a selfie under Umbrella Sky, the floating canopy of brightly colored umbrellas in Coral Gables. The installation came down last week after a three-month run.

But just when you thought you’d seen the last umbrella pic, Miami Beach commissioners have decided they want their own version of Umbrella Sky.

“I definitely have an appetite to do something,” Commissioner Ricky Arriola, who proposed the idea, said during a Finance & Citywide Projects Committee meeting last week before clarifying he's not pushing for an exact replica of the City Beautiful's viral stunt. “I definitely don’t want to copy what Coral Gables did.”