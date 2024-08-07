Miami Beach Nightclub Murder Suspect Caught in Remote California Town

On August 5, U.S. Marshals caught up with Deshawn "Thorobread" Davis in Redway, a small community of about 1,200 residents near Humboldt Redwoods State Park. He had been on the Marshals' 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list since August 1.
Davis, 36, was wanted in a May 2023 shooting at GALA, a nightclub on 23rd Street in Miami Beach. Davis allegedly opened fire during a party at the club, killing Grissom and injuring two women, according to U.S. Marshals.
U.S. Marshals in California Capture 15 Most Wanted Fugitive#USMarshals #USMarshalsMostWantedhttps://t.co/qISqhA27VN pic.twitter.com/kYRDVXlFfu— U.S. Marshals Service (@USMarshalsHQ) August 6, 2024
Authorities believe the Miami murder was a targeted gang-related attack.
Prior to the shooting, Davis was already wanted in Canada in the January 2022 kidnapping of a woman named Elnaz Hajtamiri. Three masked men masquerading as police took the 37-year-old Hajtamiri from a relative's house in Ontario, according to Canadian police.
Hajtamiri has yet to be found. Canadian law enforcement charged Davis with kidnapping and Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, with murder in the case.
"I commend the men and women of the Marshals Service and our partners for the capture of Deshawn Davis," said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis in a press release. "It is our hope that this apprehension brings justice to his victims and safety to the community."
A joint effort between the U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Florida, the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force led to Davis' arrest.