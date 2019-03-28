Miami Beach Police Chase That Killed Bystander Likely Violated Department's Own Rules

A Miami Beach Police officer late Monday night chased down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen car — then wound up slamming into another vehicle and killing the innocent woman inside. Yet according to a copy of MBPD's internal rules, the entire ordeal never should have happened.

During a press conference earlier this week, Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates said that around 11:10 p.m. Monday, a local driver parked a blue BMW near the 7400 block of Collins Avenue, left the keys in the car, and ran into a convenience store. Timothy Bowers, a 35-year-old homeless man, then jumped into the car and drove off. The car's owner alerted the cops, and officers spotted the car driving around Miami Beach about 40 minutes later. One cop tried to stop the BMW, but Bowers allegedly sped off. A second cop tried, and after Bowers allegedly dashed again, one of the cops pursuing him collided with a Honda SUV driven by 68-year-old North Beach resident Ivonne Reyes. Reyes later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

When cops eventually cornered Bowers in the BMW, Oates said, the driver repeatedly rammed the vehicle into two patrol cars — injuring cops — before driving down the pedestrian beach-walk. Bowers, who was arrested Wednesday, faces charges of grand theft auto, cocaine possession, and resisting an officer without violence.