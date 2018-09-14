Miami-Area Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Framing Black Teen

It takes a special sort of asshole to pin a bunch of crimes on an innocent 16-year-old black kid just for being black. But former Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano now admits he's exactly that sort of asshole: Federal prosecutors announced today that Atesiano pleaded guilty to framing a then-teenage Biscayne Park boy, known as "T.D." in court records, for a series of burglaries that the teen did not commit. Prosecutors say that Atesiano "on three separate occasions" instructed his employees to frame innocent, black suspects.

“The right to be free from false arrests is fundamental to our Constitution and system of justice,” Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore said this afternoon in a media release. “Law enforcement officers who abuse their authority and deny any individual this right will be held accountable. As the Chief of Police, Defendant Atesiano was trusted by his community to lead their police officers by example; he has failed his community and the officers of Biscayne Park.”

Earlier this year, the feds unsealed a blockbuster case against Atesiano and three of his former subordinates. The FBI said Atesiano had instructed employees in his tiny, 11-person police department to pin burglaries on black residents with criminal records in order to pretend that his department had a 100 percent clearance rate for home thefts.