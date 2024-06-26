 Melbourne Shooting Suspect Killed by Police at Apartment Complex | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Suspect Killed in Police Shootout at Melbourne Apartment Building

The suspect was fatally shot by police following a standoff Wednesday morning at the Pentagon Garden Apartments complex.
June 26, 2024
Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie speaks to the media about a June 26, 2024, active shooter situation at a local apartment complex.
Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie speaks to the media about a June 26, 2024, active shooter situation at a local apartment complex. WESH screenshot from YouTube
Share this:
A man who allegedly opened fire on law enforcement officers at a Melbourne apartment building has been shot dead by police.

The Melbourne Police Department said that around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a SWAT team and crisis negotiation units arrived on scene at the Pentagon Garden Apartments complex near South Babcock Street and West Strawbridge Avenue after receiving a report of a "suspicious" person. Upon arrival, officers were met with gunfire from the suspect, according to Chief David Gillespie.

A Melbourne Police public information officer said that officers established a perimeter and encouraged residents of the apartment building to "shelter in place." He said the suspect, whose name has not been released, repeatedly shot at police during the standoff.

Police were seen with guns drawn and their attention focused on a third-floor section of an apartment building, where the man was holed up. One officer was positioned behind a shield on an armored vehicle with his rifle aimed toward the building. 

After 10 a.m., the individual once more confronted the multi-agency tactical unit and opened fire, at which point officers responded with gunfire, striking the individual, according to Gillespie. The police chief said at least two agencies were involved in the shootout.

Melbourne Police have confirmed that the suspect is deceased after being shot multiple times. No other gunshot injuries have been reported from the shootout, and no officers were hurt.

"Some of the officers reported gunfire very close to them. It wasn't just random shots. He was firing at our people, and we are fortunate that no officers were injured and/or killed during the incident," Gillespie said.

A mother who lived in the complex told Fox 35 she was awoken by the gunfire Wednesday morning and took cover on the floor of her apartment. She crawled with her nine-year-old son into the bathroom and waited out the confrontation. She described a final volley of gunfire ringing out for several minutes before the scene was cleared.
Police said that a 911 call on Wednesday morning that preceded the shootout was initiated by the shooter himself, and that he began threatening law enforcement.

"Obviously we have some investigative work trying to find out what the motive is in this situation, what was driving this discourse," Gillespie said.

This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Coast Guard Finds Gear Belonging to Missing Paddleboarder

Downtown Miami

Coast Guard Finds Gear Belonging to Missing Paddleboarder

By Naomi Feinstein
Miami Airport Will Soon Offer Rentable Rooms for Napping

Technology

Miami Airport Will Soon Offer Rentable Rooms for Napping

By Alex DeLuca
Parade Rundown: What to Know About the Panthers' Championship Celebration

Sports

Parade Rundown: What to Know About the Panthers' Championship Celebration

By Julia Postell
It Floats! Florida Panthers Dunk the Stanley Cup in the Atlantic

Sports

It Floats! Florida Panthers Dunk the Stanley Cup in the Atlantic

By Julia Postell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation