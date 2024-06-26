Suspect Killed in Police Shootout at Melbourne Apartment Building

The Melbourne Police Department said that around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a SWAT team and crisis negotiation units arrived on scene at the Pentagon Garden Apartments complex near South Babcock Street and West Strawbridge Avenue after receiving a report of a "suspicious" person. Upon arrival, officers were met with gunfire from the suspect, according to Chief David Gillespie.
A Melbourne Police public information officer said that officers established a perimeter and encouraged residents of the apartment building to "shelter in place." He said the suspect, whose name has not been released, repeatedly shot at police during the standoff.
Police were seen with guns drawn and their attention focused on a third-floor section of an apartment building, where the man was holed up. One officer was positioned behind a shield on an armored vehicle with his rifle aimed toward the building.
After 10 a.m., the individual once more confronted the multi-agency tactical unit and opened fire, at which point officers responded with gunfire, striking the individual, according to Gillespie. The police chief said at least two agencies were involved in the shootout.
Melbourne Police have confirmed that the suspect is deceased after being shot multiple times. No other gunshot injuries have been reported from the shootout, and no officers were hurt.
"Some of the officers reported gunfire very close to them. It wasn't just random shots. He was firing at our people, and we are fortunate that no officers were injured and/or killed during the incident," Gillespie said.
A mother who lived in the complex told Fox 35 she was awoken by the gunfire Wednesday morning and took cover on the floor of her apartment. She crawled with her nine-year-old son into the bathroom and waited out the confrontation. She described a final volley of gunfire ringing out for several minutes before the scene was cleared.
Police said that a 911 call on Wednesday morning that preceded the shootout was initiated by the shooter himself, and that he began threatening law enforcement.
@MelbournePD wrapping up staging area near Babcock and Hibiscus Blvd. Just spoke with officers who tell us the suspect is in custody. There is no threat to the public. The suspect shot at officers multiple times, officers returned fire and shot the suspect multiple times. pic.twitter.com/g2nI8g8nhd— Sam Martello (@sammartellotv) June 26, 2024
"Obviously we have some investigative work trying to find out what the motive is in this situation, what was driving this discourse," Gillespie said.
