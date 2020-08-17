In the Shadows of Giants: An Abbreviated History of Miami's Negro Leagues Team

Earlier this summer on a May afternoon, protesters marched against police brutality on the streets of Miami. They began in Wynwood and meandered toward the interstate, but not before passing through parts of Overtown. At the intersection of North Miami Avenue and 20th Street, the organizers gave a brief history lesson about the area, speaking of the community's erasure via the construction of I-95 and discriminatory housing policies, about food deserts and people being arrested for crossing the train tracks just to get to Publix. Had there been more time, they may have pointed out that just three blocks away, at Dorsey Park, greatness took the field.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Negro Leagues. Until 1947, when Jackie Robinson joined the Brooklyn Dodgers and broke the color line, baseball was a segregated sport. White ballplayers had Major League Baseball as we know it today, and Black ballplayers had the Negro Leagues: an appellation given in 1920 to a consortium of Black baseball leagues after the creation of the Negro National League. Though 1920 is designated as the inaugural year, the Negro Leagues teams had been competing against each other since the late 19th century.

South Florida was a hub of Black baseball. Players came down seasonally, working in hotels as bellmen and busboys, and sometimes even playing in the Florida Hotel League on teams sponsored by the very hotels they worked at. One of the great players in baseball history, Oscar Charleston, played for both the Royal Poinciana Hotel and the Breakers Hotel teams in Palm Beach. In his book I Was Right on Time, John James "Buck" O'Neil wrote about playing in front of fans at Dorsey Park for our local team: the Miami Giants.

A 1925 brief on the Giants in the Miami Herald. Image from the Miami Herald

O'Neil wrote about how the team was "owned by two bootleggers" and how "you couldn't afford to be too picky about whom you played for, because a lot of clubs were owned by men who ran numbers rackets and booze." It was Miami, after all.

The Giants were formed and "financed in the late 1920s by a local black bootlegger and numbers king, Johnny Pierce," according to Raymond Mohl's 2002 article in Tequesta, the literary journal published by HistoryMiami. Little else is written about Pierce, who died in 1937 shortly after renaming the team the Ethiopian Clowns.

In a "tip of the cap" to the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues, the Miami Marlins donned throwback Miami Giants uniforms yesterday when they took the field against the Atlanta Braves. The team partnered with Florida Memorial University, South Florida's only historically Black college, to program the day's events. The school's choir performed "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing," a song now known as the "Negro National Anthem," before the game.

It wasn't just Black ballplayers who were marginalized before integration. Latino ballplayers were also relegated to play separately, and Miami was the place where teams from the Caribbean faced off against their Negro Leagues counterparts. Buck O'Neil recalled a Cuban pitcher nicknamed "Cocaína" García, who "got his name from his wicked curveball, which made all us hitters go numb."

And if South Florida was a hub, its center was in Overtown.

Overtown boomed back then. O'Neil recalled the vibrancy of the place, reminiscing about living only a short distance away from his home ballpark. "For the first time in my life," he wrote, "I actually got a salary for playing baseball: ten dollars a week, plus room and board. We stayed in a hotel over a theater on Second Avenue, and I could look down onto the street and see the sidewalks crowded with black folks."

O'Neil recounted staying at the Sir John Calvert Hotel. The hotel, located at 276 NW Sixth St., was a popular hangout. Etta James performed there. Where it once stood, there's now an empty lot next to the highway.

While there, O'Neil went on a hunting and fishing trip to the Everglades with the inimitable pitcher Satchel Paige. O'Neil thought to kill some water moccasins for a kick, but Paige stopped him.

"If the snakes were hanging around the John Calvert Hotel," Paige said, "sure it'd be OK to kill 'em. But this is their domain. We're the intruders."

Paige came back to South Florida later in his career, in the '50s, to play for a then-minor league team, the Miami Marlins. According to a biography by University of Miami history professor Donald Spivey, Paige and his wife, Lahoma, settled into a still-segregated Miami and became a "part of the after-hours cultural milieu of Overtown." The two were regulars at the Sir John, spending their nights dancing or sipping cocktails alongside Black entertainers like Sammy Davis Jr. and Sarah Vaughan. (The Paige roots are strong in Miami: The Marlins honored his legacy at yesterday's game, charging his son Robert Paige with throwing out the first pitch.)

EXPAND A tax card photo of Dorsey Park, circa the 1930s Photo courtesy of University of Miami's Office of Civic and Community Engagement

It's easy to wax nostalgic about baseball in Overtown, but the neighborhood had it rough back then. Historic tax records show that Dorsey Park was situated in between two huge Florida Power & Light gas storage tanks on one side and a fertilizer plant on the other.

"Miami's city commission designated most of Overtown as 'industrial' in the 1920s to circumvent a Supreme Court ruling that declared racial zoning to be unconstitutional," says Jorge Damian de la Paz, a senior program manager at UM's Office of Civic and Community Engagement. "This zoning change allowed the city to restrict residential construction in the neighborhood and effectively maintain the color line without using overt racial language."