Marlins Leader Derek Jeter Ignores Miami's Black Baseball Community

Last month, when Marlins CEO Derek Jeter was asked by the Sun-Sentinel whether the team planned on attracting Broward County fans, he replied:



I think for us, we have to worry about obviously getting the fan base that’s closest to us. Whether that’s Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Brickell, Pinecrest. All these areas, we really have to focus on marketing toward them and getting them to the park and experience this Marlins brand of baseball now. I think we need to focus on what’s closest to us and then build out. We need to focus on the community that’s closest to the park.

Just a few weeks before the March 28 opener at home against the Colorado Rockies, that was a big fuck you to the African-American community. Since Jeter and his partners acquired the Marlins, the team has made little effort to connect with black baseball fans in Overtown and Liberty City, which are also close to the park. The Fish have also failed to reach out to Miami Gardens, Miramar, and other predominantly African-American communities.