Doral Man Charged With Spraying Bullets Out of Lamborghini UPDATED

A Miami-Dade County judge revoked the bond on December 28, keeping Perez-Valdivia behind bars while his cases are pending.
His attorney, Andrew Rier, clarified that the bond stemmed from a March 2022 case against Perez-Valdivia involving a charge of fleeing or eluding police.
"My client is cooperating, and we hope to have the matter resolved quickly," Rier tells New Times.
The original story follows below.
'Twas the day before Christmas Eve, and all through the Palmetto Expressway, not a car was stirring — except for a bright-green Lamborghini.
Inside the luxury vehicle, which reached speeds of more than 100 mph, a man in the passenger seat recorded himself singing before he fires off more than a dozen rounds out the window near Bird Road around 1 a.m. on December 23. He shoots until the pistol's magazine is empty and then pans the camera to the driver, a man with bleach-blond hair smiling ear to ear.
The chaotic clip was shared alongside several laughing emojis on the Instagram page @_taylor_2blea.
The account has since switched to private mode and removed the video. Still, that didn't stop the footage from going viral or authorities from tracking down the alleged shooter.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by New Times, Florida Highway Patrol identified the shooter and Instagram account holder as Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia of Doral.
On December 26, Perez-Valdivia surrendered to police at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was seen turning himself in wearing a black beanie, Amiri sweatshirt, and ripped black jeans the day after Christmas. The 23-year-old is charged with the unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in public, improperly exhibiting a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.
While the base offense for firing a gun on a public road is a misdemeanor, Perez-Valdivia is facing second-degree felony counts, as Florida statutes provide for more severe penalties when a gun is discharged on a street within 1,000 feet of people.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. The pair from the Lamborghini allegedly shared videos of themselves partying at local bars the night of the shooting.
Local 10 reported that Perez-Valdivia appeared at a hearing on December 27, during which Judge Mindy Glazer set his bond at $26,000. He won't be released from jail yet, on account of his previously pending case.
At the time of the incident, Perez-Valdivia was participating in a pretrial diversion program stemming from a March 2022 case involving a charge of fleeing or eluding police. A Miami-Dade judge revoked Perez-Valdivia's bond in that case on the morning of December 28. (Editor's note: This paragraph was updated to replace the police affidavit's description of the bond with updated information from Perez-Valdivia's attorney.)
Perez-Valdivia's arraignment is scheduled for January 17 of next year.