 Man Beaten, Stomped Outside Liquor Store in Miami Beach | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Man Beaten, Stomped on Sidewalk Outside "I Love Liquor" Store in Miami Beach

The video shows the motionless man being stomped on the concrete as a double-decker bus full of tourists rides by.
August 5, 2024
An incapacitated man is kicked in the head outside I Love Liquor on Collins Avenue.
An incapacitated man is kicked in the head outside I Love Liquor on Collins Avenue. Screenshot via Ineedakit Reddit

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$300
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Three men brutally beat another man outside a popular Miami Beach liquor store on Collins Avenue Saturday afternoon, leaving him incapacitated on a sidewalk.

Video of the incident shows the trio stomping on the man as he lay on the concrete following a fight near the entrance of I Love Liquor.

The beating was witnessed by several bystanders along the 1600 block of Collins Avenue as well as tourists on a double-decker bus that rode by during the incident. One woman on the sidewalk tried to intervene in the fight but was tripped by a member of the trio as he continued kicking the injured, motionless man.

A Reddit user who posted the video wrote online that he had handed over the recording to the Miami Beach Police Department.
South Beach beat down. (Very NSFW)
byu/ineedakit inMiami
The injured man was transported to a local hospital. New Times has reached out to the Reddit user via an online message but has not received a response.

The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) tells New Times it is investigating the incident.

"This past Saturday, at approximately 4:28 p.m., the Public Safety Communications Division (PSCD) received a 911 call reporting an incident of physical assault involving a male victim at 1678 Collins Ave," MBPD says in a statement.

"Members of the police department and fire department responded, and the victim was subsequently transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition. Notably, the victim was uncooperative with law enforcement personnel. An incident report was completed, and a 'Be On the Lookout' (BOLO) advisory was disseminated," MBPD says.

While it's not clear what sparked the confrontation, the video shows the trio approaching the man, who is wearing a salmon-colored shirt and shorts with a white undershirt, as he makes his way toward the I Love Liquor entrance.

Before he enters the store, the man turns around, takes off his hat, and starts swinging on a member of the trio. The fight lasts a few seconds before he goes to the ground next to a red vehicle.

The trio then commence the stomping.

One of them is seen in the video hopping into the driver seat of the red vehicle while the other two persist in kicking the downed man. The member of the trio who was involved in the initial exchange of punches pats down the man's pants pockets as if to check for a wallet before hopping into the red car, which drives away. The stunned bystanders are left standing around the injured man, who appears unconscious.

"[The man] tried getting up with the help of the lady in the video but kept falling over. He eventually sat down in the doorway of I Love Liquor until police arrived. I'm not entirely sure what that says about his health, but it didn't look good," the Reddit user who posted the video wrote on the thread.

The woman who tried to intervene received praise from commenters on the video post.

"That lady is an angel and had more cajónes than all of them put together," one commenter wrote.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Izzy Kapnick is the news editor at Miami New Times, where he oversees coverage of beats ranging from crime to politics to cannabis. He previously worked as a legal reporter in South Florida, primarily for Courthouse News, covering appellate courts and high-profile trials. Having spent 15 years on the front lines of the local and national news that defined the Miami metro area, he does not shy away from complexity and nuance in a story. Izzy holds a bachelor’s of arts in creative writing from Emory University.
Contact: Izzy Kapnick
This South Florida City Was Named One of America's Sweatiest (Hint: It's Not Miami)

Weather

This South Florida City Was Named One of America's Sweatiest (Hint: It's Not Miami)

By Alex DeLuca
J.D. Vance in Communist Shirt Goes Viral: “Run This Everywhere in Miami”

Election

J.D. Vance in Communist Shirt Goes Viral: “Run This Everywhere in Miami”

By Alex DeLuca
"It's in the Game": Dolphins' Speed Dominates EA Sports Upcoming Madden 25

Sports

"It's in the Game": Dolphins' Speed Dominates EA Sports Upcoming Madden 25

By Ryan Yousefi
Miami Martial Artists Rate Viral Road Rage Karate Chop

Miami Life

Miami Martial Artists Rate Viral Road Rage Karate Chop

By Theo Karantsalis
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation