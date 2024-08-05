Man Beaten, Stomped on Sidewalk Outside "I Love Liquor" Store in Miami Beach

Video of the incident shows the trio stomping on the man as he lay on the concrete following a fight near the entrance of I Love Liquor.
The beating was witnessed by several bystanders along the 1600 block of Collins Avenue as well as tourists on a double-decker bus that rode by during the incident. One woman on the sidewalk tried to intervene in the fight but was tripped by a member of the trio as he continued kicking the injured, motionless man.
A Reddit user who posted the video wrote online that he had handed over the recording to the Miami Beach Police Department.
South Beach beat down. (Very NSFW)The injured man was transported to a local hospital. New Times has reached out to the Reddit user via an online message but has not received a response.
byu/ineedakit inMiami
The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) tells New Times it is investigating the incident.
"This past Saturday, at approximately 4:28 p.m., the Public Safety Communications Division (PSCD) received a 911 call reporting an incident of physical assault involving a male victim at 1678 Collins Ave," MBPD says in a statement.
"Members of the police department and fire department responded, and the victim was subsequently transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition. Notably, the victim was uncooperative with law enforcement personnel. An incident report was completed, and a 'Be On the Lookout' (BOLO) advisory was disseminated," MBPD says.
While it's not clear what sparked the confrontation, the video shows the trio approaching the man, who is wearing a salmon-colored shirt and shorts with a white undershirt, as he makes his way toward the I Love Liquor entrance.
Before he enters the store, the man turns around, takes off his hat, and starts swinging on a member of the trio. The fight lasts a few seconds before he goes to the ground next to a red vehicle.
The trio then commence the stomping.
One of them is seen in the video hopping into the driver seat of the red vehicle while the other two persist in kicking the downed man. The member of the trio who was involved in the initial exchange of punches pats down the man's pants pockets as if to check for a wallet before hopping into the red car, which drives away. The stunned bystanders are left standing around the injured man, who appears unconscious.
"[The man] tried getting up with the help of the lady in the video but kept falling over. He eventually sat down in the doorway of I Love Liquor until police arrived. I'm not entirely sure what that says about his health, but it didn't look good," the Reddit user who posted the video wrote on the thread.
The woman who tried to intervene received praise from commenters on the video post.
"That lady is an angel and had more cajónes than all of them put together," one commenter wrote.