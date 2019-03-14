Magic City Developer Charged in Bribery Case Wants to Funnel Magic City Money to Kids, Too

On Tuesday, Miami developer Robert Zangrillo was charged with crimes as part of a sprawling, national FBI investigation into rich Americans who bribe colleges into admitting their spoiled, less-than-intelligent kids. Zangrillo allegedly paid an intermediary to make it look as if his daughter, who'd failed an art history class among other lackluster achievements, deserved to get into the University of Southern California. The case has ignited a national debate about the ways in which entitled families game America's education and financial systems.

Zangrillo is also currently pitching a massive, luxury land development project in the middle of a majority-immigrant neighborhood. And documents show he has also set up that project to be a cash cow for his kids. In documents, Zangrillo stipulates his three daughters will own a portion of the project through a trust fund.

Zangrillo, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, currently holds a 35 percent stake in the Magic City Innovation District project, a sprawling, 17-acre, deeply controversial plan to pave over a huge portion of Little Haiti, a predominantly black, immigrant, and working-class neighborhood. Zangrillo's team wants to construct high-rise condo towers, luxury shops, fine-dining restaurants, and a bunch of office space.

The project is designed largely to generate money for Zangrillo's daughters. According to documents first dug up by local Miami blogger Al Crespo, Zangrillo has formed an LLC through which he's handling his stake in the project. That Delaware-based LLC — named "MCD Dragon, LLC " after his investment firm, Dragon Global — has three controlling groups. Zangrillo himself owns 54.2 percent of the company.

Another 42.49 percent of the LLC goes to an entity called the "AAA 2012 Trust," which is a trust- und that benefits Zangrillo's three daughters.

City of Miami

One of those daughters is, of course, Amber, the "student" who, according to federal prosecutors, got into USC after her dad paid $200,000 to an intermediary, William "Rick" Singer, and then donated $50,000 to USC women's athletics. Amber Zangrillo apparently had her heart set on going to USC, but, ahem, did not have the grades. She applied to the school and got denied. But prosecutors say that, instead of just attending a less- prestigious university, Zangrillo decided to spoil his child by bribing USC administrators and fraudulently pretending Amber was a rowing athlete, thus opening the way to admission through the athletic department.

The Zangrillos aren't the only ones to benefit from the plan. A Los Angeles based investor named Neil Kadisha controls a 3.31 stake of "MCD Dragon LLC." Kadisha has also been caught committing financial crimes. In 2007, the self-professed venture capitalist got caught stealing absurd sums of money from a widow's trust fund. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kadisha "looted the trust funds of a young widow and her children and then parlayed the ill-gotten gains into a sizable chunk of his wealth." A judge in the civil case stated that Kadisha "was no more than a common thief in his monumental takings of [their] money for his own use and benefit." Kadisha was forced to pay the woman $100 million. (In 2017, the Los Angeles Business Journal named Kadisha the 37th-richest person in LA.)

The ordeal raises massive questions about the Magic City project. Might someone allegedly caught bribing college administrators also pay off city officials? Housing and immigrant-rights groups have already assailed the plan as dangerous for Little Haiti's longtime residents, especially since it appears that affordable-housing and local-hiring restrictions were edited out of the plan at the last minute weeks ago without public disclosure.

In addition to being a land-developer, Zangrillo also clearly loves to party. New Times yesterday dug up tons of old paparazzi photos and social-media posts showing Zangrillo getting into all sorts of shenanigans as some sort of LA celebrity-party king. The Zangrillo family is apparently close with the Hadid clan (consisting of real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid and world-famous supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid). Images online show Zangrillo has attended parties with the Hadids. One such get-together also included Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Miguel, French Montana, and multiple Kardashians.

One Zangrillo LA house-party included body-painted women, aerial acrobats, and a shirtless man with dwarfism wearing a top-hat and carrying a cake.

Looks like our boy Zangrillo is really into throwing wild, gigantic LA parties, seems extremely fair to ask if he ought to be trusted to bulldoze an immigrant neighborhood in the middle of Miami pic.twitter.com/y2EH7VsbaX — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) March 12, 2019

"If you know Bob Zangrillo, consider yourself fortunate," the LA nightlife website Red Hot Society wrote in 2016. "This former New York guy (his business acumen never left even when he left the city) turned Los Angelino and world resident throws some of the best parties on the West Coast."

Zangrillo also enjoys attending the Burning Man festival — photos on his Instagram showing him partying in the Nevada desert wearing a Native-American headdress.

In 2018, Zangrillo threw an absolutely nuts-looking Art Basel party on the Venetian Islands:

So far, Miami politicians have avoided weighing in on Zangrillo's Little Haiti project. The Magic City project sits in Commissioner Keon Hardemon's district — Hardemon has ignored messages from New Times for the last seven days. His office did not respond to two emails. One was sent last week to discuss the project. A second went out this week requesting comment on Zangrillo's role in the Magic City proposal. Yesterday, New Times called Hardemon's office — and an aide refused to divulge Hardemon's location or how he might be contacted.

City election records show that in 2017, Zangrillo donated $2,000 to Hardemon's reelection campaign. Of that total, half came directly from Zangrillo, while another $1,000 came from his company, Dragon Global.