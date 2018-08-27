Race-Baiting Strip Club Shooter Regrets Acting as His Own Attorney

Lukace Kendle was sentenced to life in prison for shooting two men outside Club Lexx in 2012.

After gunning down two unarmed black men outside a Miami strip club in 2012, security guard Lukace Kendle claimed the shooting was justified under Florida's Stand Your Ground law. During the trial, where Kendle chose to act as his own attorney, he compared himself to George Zimmerman and claimed the evidence was fabricated "because I’m white."

Unsurprisingly, jurors convicted Kendle, who was later sentenced to life in prison. He quickly filed an appeal arguing he probably should have had a real lawyer after all.

Last week, the Third District Court of Appeal denied his request for a new trial. The appellate court pointed out that Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Dava Tunis had cautioned Kendle several times against acting as his own lawyer.