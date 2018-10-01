Miami Porn King From Documentary Accused of Sexually "Exploiting" Women

When the controversial Netflix documentary Hot Girls Wanted premiered in 2015, some sex workers were upset about the film and argued it was a needlessly negative take on the porn industry. Some porn performers said the that film was demeaning to actors who consensually have sex on camera and that the movie, produced by Rashida Jones, cherry-picked negative stories from porn stars to make the industry look worse than it really is.

But according to one new lawsuit, the film might not have been negative enough about one specific Miami porn producer featured onscreen. According to records dug up today by the Daily Beast, Miami-based porn actor and producer Riley Reynolds (born Brian O'Malley) is being sued by a porn actress in Pinellas County Circuit Court for "exploiting" women and stealing money from them.

In a 21-page lawsuit filed September 5, Lenna Lux accuses O'Malley of operating his agency, Hussie Models, without a state talent agency license after Florida denied his application.

Lux, who grew up in Colorado and turned 18 last year, says she saw an ad for Hussie Models online and then spoke with the 29-year-old O'Malley, who agreed to fly her to Florida, where he would help her work as an adult-video actress. She says that he persuaded her to sign a two-year contract promising she'd work exclusively for Hussie Models and that his company would receive 15 percent of her earnings.

But Lux now contends it was illegal for O'Malley to take a cut of her earnings because he had no state license to work as an agent. She's suing for claims of unjust enrichment and deceptive and unfair business practices and is also seeking to void her contract with Hussie Models.

O'Malley did not respond to a message from New Times about the lawsuit. But speaking to the Daily Beast, he said, "Hussie Models LLC is licensed and bonded in the state of California, and we do not take commission in the state of Florida.”

In the Netflix documentary, O'Malley is shown running what basically appears to be a dormitory for teenaged porn actresses in Miami. (Two former Miami Herald journalists directed the movie.)

"Every day, a new girl turns 18," O'Malley says in the film's trailer. He adds in that same clip: "I only work with amateur girls, brand new to the industry, usually like, 18 to 21. I call them 'teenie boppers.'"

Lux says that she lived in one of his "model houses" but that once she arrived in Florida, she learned he wanted her to pay an additional $40 per day to live there. She says that she also periodically filmed shoots in California and that she had to front the costs of her airfare and stays in his model houses there as well. Plus, she says, she had to pay for tests for sexually transmitted diseases.

After having sex onscreen in numerous performances for O'Malley's company, she finally received an invoice for her work April 4, 2018, and O'Malley claimed she actually owed him $891.64 after he accounted for all the fees he was charging her, Lux says. She then tried to terminate her contract but says he refused. She then tried to leave for another porn-booking agency, 101 Models, but she alleges O'Malley called that firm and demanded it stop working with her because she was still under his contract. On June 4, she says, O'Malley sent her another invoice and claimed she now owed him $2,100.

Lux is not the only actress to allege O'Malley is forcing women into what sounds like indentured sexual servitude. The Daily Beast in 2016 warned that O'Malley's businesses might not have been aboveboard, and the adult-industry blog Mike South said earlier this year that the FBI visited one of O'Malley's Florida model houses. (O'Malley confirmed some portions of this account on his own Facebook page.)

And according to police records the Daily Beast (and New Times) obtained, three adult actresses reported O'Malley to different South Florida law-enforcement agencies from 2015 to 2017. (New Times is not revealing the actresses' real names because of the nature of their work.)

In the first case, a Pennsylvania woman called North Miami Beach Police in 2015 after flying from her home to stay at one of O'Malley's model houses the previous year. She told officers that O'Malley confiscated her Social Security card, birth certificate, personal ID, and cash and forced her to perform sex acts on camera that she "did not want to do." She says he threatened to kick her out of the house if she did not comply. In one case, one woman told the Daily Beast that O'Malley forced a mystery liquid that "tasted like alcohol" down her throat when she tried to back out of a porn shoot because she felt ill.

In a second report, a couple alerted Coral Springs Police that O'Malley was illegally storing a firearm in the Broward County model house where they were staying. (O'Malley, in turn, alleged the couple had stolen $5,000 from him.) But the couple living in the model house later said in police reports that O'Malley had threatened to dump their bodies "in a lake" if they did not participate in "sex-trafficking schemes" to pay off their alleged debts to him. Neither party wound up pressing charges.

Lux has since posted a video on YouTube explaining why she decided to file her case:

O'Malley "knows he is supposed to be operating with a license, but he hasn't been able to obtain one," Lux says in the two-minute clip. "Just a helpful tip for models working with unlicensed agents in the state of Florida: It is actually a third-degree felony for an unlicensed agency to take a percentage from you while they're operating without a license. So that's about all I really have to say on the topic except for that I am seeking every last dime that Riley has unlawfully taken from me."