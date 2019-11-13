South Florida Rapper Kodak Black Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Prison

Kodak Black — the Broward County native who is both one of Florida's most popular rap stars and an accused rapist — was sentenced today in Miami federal court to three years and eight months in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal weapons violations earlier this year.

The 22-year-old rapper — who was born Dieuson Octave but later changed his name to Bill K. Kapri — was arrested in March while en route to Miami's Rolling Loud hip-hop festival. Black had already been facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina after a teen girl told her high-school nurse that Black had ripped off her clothes, bit her, and violently raped her in a hotel room in 2016. Those charges are still pending.

But that open case meant the rapper was barred from buying weapons. In January, however, Black managed to buy a gun from a Hialeah arms dealer. As it turns out, the feds say he intentionally evaded a background check. The rapper reportedly did not use his correct Social Security number when buying the gun, but when he used the accurate information on a later background-check form in March, he was banned from buying more weapons.

In May, federal prosecutors claimed Black tried to use one of the illegally purchased guns to shoot a "rival rapper," but Black's lawyer has instead said the rapper bought the guns to defend himself from threats.

Black faced as much as 10 years in prison today. Proescutors had asked for between 46 and 57 months. But in a sentencing memorandum filed November 8, Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, begged the court for leniency and noted that Black had consulted with a Broward Sheriff's Office employee and completed a firearms training course before (illegally) buying a gun. Cohen argued that Black should have faced 37 to 44 months in prison instead. Cohen also noted that Black's career could be substantially harmed by the prison stint and that the rapper had planned to use the proceeds from his 2019 Rolling Loud performance to start a charity in honor of Meadow Pollack, one of the students killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Massacre.

The sentencing memo also mentioned that Black has donated to the families of slain law-enforcement members in South Carolina — without mentioning that Black is also still facing rape charges in that state as well.

This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.