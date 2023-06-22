Another Arrest Warrant Issued for Kodak Black Over Bail Terms in Broward Case

An arrest warrant was issued for South Florida rapper Bill Kapri, AKA Kodak Black, after he allegedly missed another meeting with pretrial services in a felony drug case in Broward County.
Signed by Broward Judge Barbara Duffy on June 14, the warrant stems from Kapri's alleged failure to report for a June 9 drug-and-alcohol test. Under the judge's order, the rapper is under strict pretrial release terms which require him to submit to random testing while the case is pending.
Kapri faces felony trafficking and drug possession charges in the case arising from a July 15, 2022, arrest in Broward County. Florida Highway Patrol pulled over the Pompano Beach native and found dozens of oxycodone pills and $74,000 in cash, according to the arrest report.
Kapri's attorney Bradford Cohen, who recently appeared in the rapper's movie The Don, has argued in court filings that Kapri has a painkiller prescription and is being harassed by law enforcement.
The lawyer has not responded to New Times' request to comment on the warrant's status, which is listed as "active" on the Broward court docket as of June 22, 8 a.m.
Cohen claims in a June 6 motion that an FBI agent who previously investigated Kapri on a weapons charge orchestrated his July 2022 arrest under the guise of investigating another subject who was a federal fugitive at the time. Records attached to the motion show that the FBI was tracking Kapri's trip on a private plane that arrived in Fort Lauderdale shortly before the Florida Highway Patrol pulled him over.
"The ruse about trying to locate another individual they believed to be on the plane occupied by Defendant Bill Kapri is directly contradicted by the sworn reports authored by Department of Homeland Security," argues the motion, which demands that the state turn over evidence against Kapri.
In February 2023, Kapri allegedly failed to attend a prior drug test and later tested positive for fentanyl, leading to his arrest that month. He participated in a drug-rehabilitation program under an arrangement with the court, and his bail terms were reinstated.
Kapri, whose 26th birthday was last week, is scheduled to appear at the Kodak Black and Friends concert at Pompano Beach Amphitheater on June 26. The rapper has logged multiple Platinum-certified albums and hit singles, including "Tunnel Vision," "Zeze," and "Wake Up in the Sky." He's collaborated with pop and hip-hop musicians from Bruno Mars to Travis Scott to Gucci Mane.
The rapper has faced a long list of criminal charges since rising to fame.
In February 2016, he was charged with a sex crime after a woman accused him of biting and sexually assaulting her in a hotel in Florence County, South Carolina, following his concert in the area. In April 2021, he secured a deal with South Carolina prosecutors in which he received no jail time, a ten-year suspended sentence, and 18 months probation over the alleged assault.
Kapri, meanwhile, was pardoned by outgoing president Donald Trump in January 2021 on a weapons charge arising from admittedly false information he submitted on official paperwork for a 2019 gun purchase. Kapri was serving a nearly four-year-stint in federal prison on the weapons charge when Trump set him free. (According to Cohen, this was the case investigated by the FBI agent who later orchestrated Kapri's July 2022 arrest in Broward.)
Cohen, who once appeared on Trump's show The Apprentice, made headlines this week when he criticized a "two-tiered" justice system under which Hunter Biden was able to enter a pretrial diversion program on a federal gun charge while other defendants, namely Kapri, had to serve federal prison time on similar counts.