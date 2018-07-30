Amid NFL's Racist Protest Crackdown, Young Stars Should Return to Historically Black Colleges

Kayvon Thibodeaux's recent recruiting trip to Florida A&M University is putting the NFL on notice that some African-American high-school players are serious about expanding their black consciousnesses. If the Southern California native decides to become a Rattler, Thibodeaux could spark a movement that would force the NFL to draft more players from historically black colleges and universities.

Thibodeaux, a defensive end for Oaks Christian School in Los Angeles who is college football's most sought-after recruit, had supposedly narrowed his list to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans prior to his visit to the FAMU campus this weekend. He left Tallahassee buzzing about his experience.

On July 29, he tweeted a collage of photos of him wearing the Rattlers uniform with a caption that read, "I had an unbelievable time at #FAMU." A day earlier, he tweeted, "I’m loving #FAMU i might have to rebook my flight and stay a couple more days," and "Every student athlete needs to visit a HBCU ."