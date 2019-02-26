Jorge Ramos Infuriated Both Trump and Maduro — and Elicited the Same Response

Jorge Ramos is our kind of guy. The Univision anchor is on his way to the airport in Caracas this morning after being detained yesterday for infuriating Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro by showing him a video of young Venezuelans eating from a garbage truck.

After Trump's State Department weighed in, Ramos and five others were released from the Miraflores Palace and sent back to their hotel. They were ordered to be at Simón Bolívar International Airport this morning and are set to take a midday flight back to Miami.

Venezuelan information minister Jorge Rodriguez said the government had in the past welcomed hundreds of journalists to the Miraflores presidential palace, but it did not support "cheap shows" put on with the help of the U.S. State Department.