Jeb Bush Yells at "Room Rater" Twitter Account for Being Too Partisan

Virtually speaking, the pandemic has turned us all into narcissistic little monsters. When you're staring at your own stupid head for several hours a week, you learn how to give good Zoom face. You need soft, flattering lighting. You need some visual interest in the background. You need a room that has personality, without being too personal.

These are the lessons the "Room Rater" Twitter account has patiently taught its nearly 350,000 followers over the past several months. Each day, the account posts several screenshots of celebrities, athletes, and journalists reporting live from their bedrooms or kitchen tables, offering pointers for the photogenically challenged and praise for those who just intuitively get it.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is, let's just say, not someone in that latter category. Last month, Room Rater gave the Miami resident a 6/10 for a television appearance, instructing the failed presidential candidate to "raise camera/reframe."

Mr. Please Clap apparently did not take the criticism too well. This weekend, Bush slammed the Twitter account for allegedly being "hyper partisan," saying "you are part of the problem."

"Mr. Room Rater, is it possible now that the election is over to rate rooms on a non partisan basis? Are you a room rater or a hyper partisan person that is the problem?" Bush tweeted on Saturday night.

Mr. Room Rater, is it possible now that the election is over to rate rooms on a non partisan basis? Are you a room rater or a hyper partisan person that is the problem? We need less hyper partisanship on backgrounds at this time for our country. https://t.co/6oPKILYLZB — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 21, 2020

Room man, do a review of your ratings based on ideology and publish it. The backgrounds are varied but your bias is constant. Be honest. Try to make a difference. If not, you are part of the problem. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 21, 2020

He added: "Your bias is constant."

Bush's tweet was a response to Room Rater's review of a cable news appearance by Republican strategist Doug Heye. Room Rater summed it up this way: "Love the port wine posters. Sunflowers. Depth. Add pillow to left. 9/10."

Heye's review was actually fairly glowing for Room Rater. Earlier on Saturday, the Twitter account remarked of Rudy Giuliani: "Your job's a joke. You're broke. Your love life's DOA. 0/10."

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was among those who rushed to Room Rater's defense.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

"My dude," he replied to Bush, "I'm a progressive Democrat and @ratemyskyperoom gave me a 1/10 + claimed it looked like i was in a 'hostage situation.'"

For what it's worth, Heye — the Republican strategist — didn't seem all that bothered by his 9/10 rating.

"Hey Gov," he tweeted at Jeb, "20 years ago tomorrow, I was on the 19th floor of the Miami-Dade Govt Center protesting for your brother at the Brooks Brothers Revolt. I’m thrilled I got a 9/10. Cut me some slack and please clap!"

Hey Gov, 20 years ago tomorrow, I was on the 19th floor of the Miami-Dade Govt Center protesting for your brother at the Brooks Brothers Revolt. I’m thrilled I got a 9/10. Cut me some slack and please clap! — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) November 22, 2020