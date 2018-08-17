Miami Won't Have to Give Javier Ortiz Back Pay for Ultra Detail After His Ban From Festival

After Ultra Music Festival's organizers had to shell out $400,000 to an innocent concertgoer who was thrown to the ground, beaten, and tasered by Miami Police officers who lied about their actions in official reports, festival organizers understandably asked the city to send different cops next time.

But because two of the officers banned from working the fest were Miami's former union head, Capt. Javier Ortiz, and his best friend, current union head Edward Lugo, that wasn't the end of the story. Ortiz — who is nationally famed for making racist comments and doxxing random police critics — filed a grievance with Lugo claiming they were being unfairly disciplined for, you know, tasering a guy for no reason and lying about it. They demanded to be not only allowed to continue working at Ultra but also paid for all the festival work they'd missed during the ban.

Amazingly, the first arbitrator who heard the case sided with the cops and ordered the city to fork over thousands of bucks. City attorneys said the ruling created a "bizarre dilemma" that put the rights of officers to work any off-duty assignments above the preference of the event organizers paying for police services.