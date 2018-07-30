Jarvis Landry Should Stop Bashing the Miami Dolphins and Start Thanking Them

Jarvis Landry is currently in Cleveland readying himself for his first season with the Browns, but if his continued penchant for bringing up his time with the Dolphins is any indication, his mind is still on Miami. Not on the weather or the nightlight he'll be missing during the frigid winter he'll spend in Ohio, but on all the ways he thinks the Dolphins did him wrong.
Landry has a sodium problem. He's really salty at the moment. He's been spending a lot of time thinking about the Dolphins, and not in a good way.
Landry is clearly still bitter the Dolphins were unwilling to break the bank and give him anything close to the five-year, $75-million contract extension the Browns quickly handed him upon his arrival in Cleveland, and he's going out of his way to bad-mouth the team. Since Landry was traded to the Browns in March, he's made it a point to bash his former team in almost every imaginable way possible. Let's recap:
- Landry said a few months ago how excited he is about that fact that his quarterbacks in Cleveland (Tyrod Taylor, and rookie Baker Mayfield) are "..a lot better than what I had in Miami," and he claimed Ryan Tannehill was never all that interested in working out with him in the offseason or forming any sort of bond.
Landry says Dolphins coach Adam Gase cursed him out of his office every time he tried to talk about potential never routes he'd like to try out in the game.
Landry says the Dolphins didn't appreciate him and absurdly claimed he was underutilized in Miami.
- Landry complained that "[In Miami] no one appreciated s—-,” “Here it’s blue-collar, it’s hard-working. People that actually appreciate what you bring to the table.”
- Landry said the Dolphins did not want him to be the face of their team but doesn't really say why.
Got all that? That's a lot of complainin' for a player who just signed for $75 million in large part because his former team almost exclusively gave him an opportunity to showcase himself every Sunday.
Jarvis Landry “underutilized” in 2017— Ian Hest (@IanHest) July 27, 2018
-1st in the NFL in receptions
-1st in Red Zone receptions
-1st in receptions inside the 10
-2nd in receptions per game
-3rd in targets
-110th in yards per reception https://t.co/oI9GkAplkl
Over the last four years, Jarvis Landry has the sixth-most targets (570) ...114 fewer than 1st-place Antonio Brown.— Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) July 7, 2018
Over the same span, nobody has more 4th-quarter targets than Landry (186).
Landry should be thankful for what the Dolphins did for him and less spiteful. He got fed more footballs in Miami than almost anyone in the history of football, and he turned all those opportunities into more money than almost anyone in the history of the sport has ever made. Less vitriol and more smiles are in order, Jarvis.
There are a lot of Dolphins players who left Miami empty-handed, only to prove themselves somewhere else down the line. Those players would have loved to have been pelted with passes inside the ten-yard line their entire career the way Landry was at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami may not have ever been an offensive juggernaut while Landry was in Miami, but if it was, you can be sure Landry would have been worth a fraction of what he was paid this offseason.
Two different head coaches and numerous offensive coordinators felt as if the best way to win football games was to throw the ball in Landry's direction an absurd amount of times every week, even when it was obvious the other team wasn't falling for the backward bubble screens and end-around runs anymore. Hell, Miami even had Landry returning kicks for a while.
Underutilized, Jarvis? Really? Get a clue. Move on. Good luck in Cleveland, where there will be guaranteed to be fewer footballs will be coming your way.
