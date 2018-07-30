Jarvis Landry Should Stop Bashing the Miami Dolphins and Start Thanking Them

Jarvis Landry is currently in Cleveland readying himself for his first season with the Browns, but if his continued penchant for bringing up his time with the Dolphins is any indication, his mind is still on Miami. Not on the weather or the nightlight he'll be missing during the frigid winter he'll spend in Ohio, but on all the ways he thinks the Dolphins did him wrong.

Landry has a sodium problem. He's really salty at the moment. He's been spending a lot of time thinking about the Dolphins, and not in a good way.

Landry is clearly still bitter the Dolphins were unwilling to break the bank and give him anything close to the five-year, $75-million contract extension the Browns quickly handed him upon his arrival in Cleveland, and he's going out of his way to bad-mouth the team. Since Landry was traded to the Browns in March, he's made it a point to bash his former team in almost every imaginable way possible. Let's recap:

