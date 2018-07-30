 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
See more photos from the game here.
See more photos from the game here.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Jarvis Landry Should Stop Bashing the Miami Dolphins and Start Thanking Them

Ryan Yousefi | July 30, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Jarvis Landry is currently in Cleveland readying himself for his first season with the Browns, but if his continued penchant for bringing up his time with the Dolphins is any indication, his mind is still on Miami. Not on the weather or the nightlight he'll be missing during the frigid winter he'll spend in Ohio, but on all the ways he thinks the Dolphins did him wrong.

Landry has a sodium problem. He's really salty at the moment. He's been spending a lot of time thinking about the Dolphins, and not in a good way.

Related Stories

Landry is clearly still bitter the Dolphins were unwilling to break the bank and give him anything close to the five-year, $75-million contract extension the Browns quickly handed him upon his arrival in Cleveland, and he's going out of his way to bad-mouth the team. Since Landry was traded to the Browns in March, he's made it a point to bash his former team in almost every imaginable way possible. Let's recap:

Got all that? That's a lot of complainin' for a player who just signed for $75 million in large part because his former team almost exclusively gave him an opportunity to showcase himself every Sunday.

Landry should be thankful for what the Dolphins did for him and less spiteful. He got fed more footballs in Miami than almost anyone in the history of football, and he turned all those opportunities into more money than almost anyone in the history of the sport has ever made. Less vitriol and more smiles are in order, Jarvis.

There are a lot of Dolphins players who left Miami empty-handed, only to prove themselves somewhere else down the line. Those players would have loved to have been pelted with passes inside the ten-yard line their entire career the way Landry was at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami may not have ever been an offensive juggernaut while Landry was in Miami, but if it was, you can be sure Landry would have been worth a fraction of what he was paid this offseason.

Two different head coaches and numerous offensive coordinators felt as if the best way to win football games was to throw the ball in Landry's direction an absurd amount of times every week, even when it was obvious the other team wasn't falling for the backward bubble screens and end-around runs anymore. Hell, Miami even had Landry returning kicks for a while.

Underutilized, Jarvis? Really? Get a clue. Move on. Good luck in Cleveland, where there will be guaranteed to be fewer footballs will be coming your way.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >