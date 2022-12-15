Broward Judge to Decide If Accused XXXTentacion Gunman Is Competent to Stand Trial

Last month, Broward Criminal Court Judge Michael Usan appointed Fort Lauderdale psychologist Dr. Blake McGrane to determine if Michael Boatwright is competent to stand trial, court records show. Facing charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm, his next court hearing is set for today, December 15, when McGrane's findings are expected to be presented.
Boatwright, a 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale native, allegedly teamed up with Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, and Robert Allen to rob XXXTentacion on the afternoon of June 18, 2018.
XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was gunned down in his BMW sports car as he exited the parking lot of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach. Two black men wearing face masks and armed with guns exited the passenger's side of a Dodge Journey blocking the BMW, according to arrest affidavits and search warrants. After a brief struggle, one of them shot the 20-year-old hip-hop artist and snatched the bag filled with money from inside the BMW.
At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was among a rising crop of "emo" rappers — hip-hop artists making dark, brooding tracks and releasing them on the SoundCloud platform. His meteoric career was stained by substantiated incidents of domestic violence that led to criminal charges. Two weeks before his murder, Miami New Times published a profile of the late rapper that delved into his troubled youth and also turned out to be his last public comments about the violent attacks alleged by his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala — brutal assaults that led to felony charges he didn't live to answer for.
Boatwright's mental-health evaluation is the latest dramatic turn in the XXXTentacion murder cases. In August, Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm and will testify as witness against Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams, according to a plea agreement. At his sentencing, which is set for February 23, 2023, Allen still faces the possibility of life in prison.
The other three suspects have been scheduled for trial on January 9.
Over the past month, New Times reviewed dozens of court documents to compile an update on the cases against the four men.
The Broward State Attorney's Office and criminal defense lawyers for Allen, Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams declined to comment for this story.
The Stalkers
In the hours that followed the deadly armed robbery, homicide investigators homed in on Williams and Allen. Surveillance video from inside Riva, a motorcycle shop, showed the pair walking past XXXTentacion minutes before the ambush, and a store employee positively identified Williams from a photo lineup as a customer who'd purchased a black mask that afternoon, according to an affidavit for a search warrant.
"Williams stated that what had happened at Riva Motorsports bothered him and when he went home he could not sleep," the affidavit states. "Williams stated that he was fearful of being labeled a snitch when he went to prison."
Williams said he'd tell the truth about what happened if he had a lawyer present, according to the affidavit.
At that point, detectives stopped questioning him. A search of a Honda Accord Williams drove turned up a .22-caliber revolver. Inside his home, detectives found a .22-caliber round that matched bullet casings recovered at the crime scene, the affidavit states.
Williams was booked into Broward County jail on June 21, court records show.
Allen, a 26-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident, was captured a few weeks later, on July 26, in Dodge County, Georgia, by a fugitive task force, according to his arrest report.
The Alleged Shooters
Williams' girlfriend, Tennell Williams, told detectives that he'd admitted to being with the two suspects who shot XXXTentacion. Tennell said her boyfriend identified them as Boatwright and Newsome, but she refused to provide a recorded statement, according to the Williams affidavit.
On July 5, deputies from a Broward Sheriff's Office street and gun crimes squad arrested Boatwright in Fort Lauderdale. After being read his Miranda rights, Boatwright gave a recorded statement in which he denied ever being at Riva or inside the Dodge Journey.
After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found several photographs on his iPhone taken the night of XXXTentacion's murder, the Boatwright affidavit states. The photos depict him and Newsome holding "a large amount of $100 bills." The digital trail on his cellphone showed that his device was at Riva around the same time as the deadly robbery, as well as Internet searches for "XXXTentacion" and "accessory to murder" days after the homicide, the affidavit states.
Investigators also obtained warrants to search the home and two cars belonging to Boatwright's grandmother, with whom the alleged killer lived. Inside the trunk of one of the vehicles, a 1997 Cadillac with no license plate, detectives found an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition that was the same caliber as the casings found at the crime scene, and two dark-colored masks, one of which is "consistent with the mask Dedrick Williams purchased just before the homicide," the affidavit states.
Newsome, a 24-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, was the last of the suspects to be taken into custody. He was arrested on August 7, 2018, court records show.
Boatwright's Mental Health
On October 24 of this year, Joseph Kimok, Boatwright's criminal defense lawyer, filed a motion requesting that at least two physicians evaluate his client's mental fitness to understand the gravity of the criminal charges against him and his ability to effectively consult with his counsel. Kimok claimed he observed symptoms of mental illness in his client that are inhibiting his ability to assist in his defense.
Dr. Michael Simonds, a psychologist who performed a competency evaluation at Kimok's request, determined Boatwright was incompetent to proceed with the case, the motion states.
The motion further notes that Boatwright has previously been ruled incompetent in other criminal cases against him.
The most recent involved 2015 criminal charges for possession of marijuana and the synthetic drug flakka, court records show. A year later, Boatwright was declared incompetent to proceed with the case. He entered a pretrial diversion program and was required to receive treatment for his mental illness and wear an ankle monitor for a year.
The murder charge was a violation of Boatwright's release.
Following a hearing on Kimok's motion in November, Judge Usan agreed to bring in McGrane, whose practice has performed evaluations in Broward, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Orange County courts.