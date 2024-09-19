Heat Icons D-Wade, Bam Seek Designers for Miami Court Contest

This collaboration isn't just about upgrading a court — it's about inspiring the community and empowering residents of the shelter. Originally donated by Wade, the basketball court is getting a makeover, with the BBB Foundation upping the ante by asking the public to create something lasting and meaningful.
How to Get Involved in the #InYourCourt Contest
To participate, aspiring designers must create a digital court design that symbolizes the transition from Wade to Adebayo, two icons of Miami Heat basketball.
The contest will follow a three-round selection process. First, BBB Foundation judges will evaluate submissions, then the public will vote for their favorite finalists, and finally, Adebayo and Wade will announce the winning design.
Here's how to enter:
- Create a design that embodies the passing of the torch from Wade to Adebayo. (Dimensions of the Chapman North half-court are 50 feet long by 28 feet wide.)
- Post your design on your Instagram feed, tag @bbbfoundation, and share the story behind your inspiration.
- Use the hashtag #InYourCourt to ensure your submission is counted. Make sure your profile is public.
A Hoops Court With a Purpose
The revamped half-court at Chapman Partnership will offer residents access to new athletic equipment and a space to foster their physical and mental well-being. The BBB Foundation emphasizes the importance of designs that carry a meaningful message and meet community standards (no inappropriate content like profanity, hate speech, or offensive imagery).
The winner will be invited to the court's unveiling event to witness the impact of their design IRL. (Any travel expenses will be the responsibility of the winner.)
This contest is a chance to be a part of Miami's collective basketball legacy and to give back to a community in need.
If you've got a vision that captures the spirit of Miami Heat greatness, get your design in by September 22 and make your mark.