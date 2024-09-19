 Heat Icons Launch Miami Court Design Contest, Deadline Approaching | Miami New Times
Heat Icons D-Wade, Bam Seek Designers for Miami Court Contest

Calling all artists: Design a Miami basketball court for Heat icons Dwyane Wade and Bam Adebayo's #InYourCourt contest!
September 19, 2024
Bam Adebayo (left) and Dwyane Wade, two Miami Heat legends
Bam Adebayo (left) and Dwyane Wade, two Miami Heat legends Miami Heat photo (Adebayo)/Photo by Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons(Wade)
Local artists and basketball enthusiasts have a fast-approaching deadline to leave their mark on Miami's history. The Bam, Books, and Brotherhood (BBB) Foundation's court design contest, a key part of a collaboration between Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, invites the public to submit designs by midnight on Sunday, September 22. The winning design will grace the half-court at Chapman Partnership's North Shelter in downtown Miami, memorializing the passing of the torch from one Miami Heat legend to another.

This collaboration isn't just about upgrading a court — it's about inspiring the community and empowering residents of the shelter. Originally donated by Wade, the basketball court is getting a makeover, with the BBB Foundation upping the ante by asking the public to create something lasting and meaningful.

How to Get Involved in the #InYourCourt Contest

To participate, aspiring designers must create a digital court design that symbolizes the transition from Wade to Adebayo, two icons of Miami Heat basketball.

The contest will follow a three-round selection process. First, BBB Foundation judges will evaluate submissions, then the public will vote for their favorite finalists, and finally, Adebayo and Wade will announce the winning design.

Here's how to enter:
  1. Create a design that embodies the passing of the torch from Wade to Adebayo. (Dimensions of the Chapman North half-court are 50 feet long by 28 feet wide.)
  2. Post your design on your Instagram feed, tag @bbbfoundation, and share the story behind your inspiration.
  3. Use the hashtag #InYourCourt to ensure your submission is counted. Make sure your profile is public.

A Hoops Court With a Purpose

The revamped half-court at Chapman Partnership will offer residents access to new athletic equipment and a space to foster their physical and mental well-being. The BBB Foundation emphasizes the importance of designs that carry a meaningful message and meet community standards (no inappropriate content like profanity, hate speech, or offensive imagery).

The winner will be invited to the court's unveiling event to witness the impact of their design IRL. (Any travel expenses will be the responsibility of the winner.)

This contest is a chance to be a part of Miami's collective basketball legacy and to give back to a community in need.

If you've got a vision that captures the spirit of Miami Heat greatness, get your design in by September 22 and make your mark.
