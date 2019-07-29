Someone Keeps Breaking Into Miami Cop Cars and Stealing Guns

In what has become a recurring theme over the last few years, the Miami Police Department is, once again, struggling with theft and missing property. According to internal documents obtained by New Times, the police department recently issued a warning to its officers to pay extra attention to valuables left inside police cruisers because four different MPD cars were burgled between July 6 and July 24.

Among the missing items: a police vest, a baton, a radio, ID cards, and, most distressingly, even "assigned guns." An internal bulletin sent July 26 states:



Between the dates of July 6, 2019 and July 24, 2019, there have been 4 incidents in which Miami Police Department vehicles were broken into. Police equipment such as assigned guns, a police vest, a baton, a radio and identification cards were stolen. Three of the incidents occurred outside of City of Miami jurisdiction and one incident occurred in front of the main Miami Police station. Police officers are reminded to be mindful of equipment left in vehicles.



Spokespeople for MPD did not immediately return messages from New Times today. But this is, to put things mildly, not the first time Miami cops have lost potentially dangerous pieces of property. In 2017, blogger Al Crespo broke news that 11 decades-old police revolvers had mysteriously vanished from a police storage locker. Despite the fact that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement opened a probe into how the guns could have been spirited out of MPD custody, no culprits have ever been identified.

Separately, in 2018, MPD fired two civilian employees after other unnamed police property also went missing from a storage unit. At the time, MPD spokespeople confirmed that the alleged culprits placed police "property items" — not "evidence" — into their cars and drove away with them. MPD refused to say what had been stolen or whether the police department ever recovered the items. A third employee involved in the scheme resigned before being fired.

Some news of the recent spate of car burglaries has trickled out into the press: On July 24, NBC 6 reported that "brazen thieves" had been caught on camera stealing from an MPD cruiser. After a neighbor confronted the two men, the alleged burglars reportedly fired shots at the man but missed.

Of course, cops are discouraged from leaving guns unattended in their cars for this exact reason — for a desperate burglar, there's a high probability that an unattended police cruiser might contain a weapon and some other valuable, re-sellable items to boot. In 2013, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said he was forcing his department to store rifles in gun-safes after a single burglar had amassed, in the words of the Palm Beach Post, a "a small arsenal of weaponry by breaking into cars from five law-enforcement agencies."

And in a more recent, infamous 2015 case, a man named José Inez García Zárate accidentally shot and killed a woman, Kate Steinle, in San Francisco after he found an unattended Bureau of Land Management officer's gun, which someone had stolen from the officer's own cruiser.

Miami Police did not say how many guns have gone missing this month and did not yet confirm whether any officers will be disciplined for letting civilians steal their firearms — we'll update this post if we hear back.