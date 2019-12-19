Florida's Reality TV Python Hunter Expecting More Blood in Upcoming Season

He's been bitten, strangled, and had his neck nearly snapped, but Florida's preeminent python hunter is diving back into the Everglades for another season of his show.

Dusty "Wildman" Crum returns to Discovery Channel next year for season two of Guardians of the Glades, which promises more blood and broken bones for the titular guardians.

The series features Crum and his crew of longtime python hunters in South Florida as they wade through the swamps in search of huge invasive reptiles that are decimating local wildlife. In season one, Crum bagged snakes bigger than two men combined, one of them measuring in at 16 feet, six inches long. Crum tells New Times it was the scariest moment of the show for him.

During a fight with the snake in episode six, Crum called out "Camera guy! Camera guy!" for the crew to help remove the monster from his neck — something not normally seen in Discovery shows, where the camera crew remains off-screen.

"In the finale, I was wrapped up by a big snake. I was calm until I thought it was gonna break my neck… I was probably seconds away from something bad happening," Crum says.

In season two, Crum says he's coming into the hunt with greater care and better gear. "I learned something from that. Can't let it get around you like that," he says.

This past September, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) increased funding for the Python Elimination Program, which Crum is a part of. According to the SFWMD, the board tripled the budget for the program, bringing it close to $1 million, doubling the ranks of paid python hunters.

For Crum, more money means he and his crew can use new technology, such as endoscopes to search for holes for burrowed pythons and water DNA tests to pinpoint which areas have high volumes of snakes. The University of Florida will also partner with hunters for more sophisticated tracking.

This time around, viewers can expect to also see bodycam footage from each of the hunters, giving a more intimate angle as they wade waist-deep into swamp water looking for pythons.

Crum says he's grateful for the platform the show has given him to educate the public on the dangers of pythons and the effect they've had on the ecosystem by eating gators, deer, and other mammals.

"It's about spreading the message and getting people involved. With the big platform Discovery Channel has, it's helped us tremendously," he says.

The Python Elimination Program has captured 2,713 snakes since it began in 2017, according to the SFWMD, and newfound support may be the reason behind a spike in captures since September.

"Now the government stepped up and threw money in, and people are taking it seriously," Crum says. "I'm real proud to be a part of it. It encourages other people to stand up."

Season two of Guardians of the Glades premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. on Discovery Channel.