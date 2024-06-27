 Get to Know Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat's First Round Draft Pick | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Chipotle and Superman: Meet Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat's Newest Star

Superman's biological parents, Jor-El and Lara, would be proud.
June 27, 2024
Kel'el Ware of the Indiana Hoosiers grabs a rebound against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on January 12, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Kel'el Ware of the Indiana Hoosiers grabs a rebound against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on January 12, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo by Andy Lyon/Getty Images
Share this:
The Miami Heat needed to add size this offseason to relieve some of Bam Adebayo's responsibilities, and they did just that by bringing a promising seven-foot star to the roster with their #15 NBA Draft selection, Indiana center Kel'el Ware.

Meanwhile, news dropped that the Heat have a three-year, $166 million contract extension in the works for Adebayo. The deal, along with his current contract that has two years and about $72 million left on it, will take him through the 2028-29 season, making it clear what the Heat have in mind moving forward: no more Bam abuse in the post.

Ware is here to take the rebounding and post-banging off Adebayo's hands, which means Bam will have more of a chance to develop his offensive game and roam free to drain those sweet-sweet jumpers he's improved so much.

Who Is Kel'el Ware?

In a league where teams continually draft young prospects, Ware, who is 20, seems almost polished compared to the players around him.

After an up-and-down season with the Oregon Ducks in his freshman year, Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 17 of 40 (42.5 percent) from three-point range as a sophomore at Indiana last season.

That three-point range is key here. Seven-footers with range are the future in the NBA, and the Heat now have one of those! (Watch the video above to get some expert takes on that exact aspect of Ware's fit with Miami.)

Must Know: Chipotle and Superman

You know how we do things at New Times. We're not about to break down a player's analytics or even attempt to play keyboard coach — we're here for the shenanigans and offbeat angles.

When it comes to Ware, we're intrigued by his go-to meal: Chipotle. His order, officially called the Kel'el Ware Burrito, is now available for a limited time on the digital menu.

The Kel'el Ware Burrito contains half chicken al pastor, half steak, white rice, sour cream, cheese, and lettuce.

What's possibly even more interesting about Ware is that he revealed his first name, Kel'el, is a play on "Kal El" — Superman's birthname from his biological parents, Jor-El and Lara, on the planet Krypton.

"It's from Superman," Ware said. "It's his name from back on his planet, Krypton. But his is with an 'a' instead of an 'e.'"

You can see Ware speak on all these important things here.

Familiar "New" Number

Immediately following Ware's selection, the Heat announced he would wear #7, our good old friend and newly retired Goran Dragić's old number.

Our not-so-good friend, Kyle Lowry, also wore #7. But nobody misses him.

It will take some getting used to seeing the familiar digit stretched across the chest of an Avatar-looking character after years of watching point guards run around in circles (and flop), but we will adjust.

Sometimes in life, you have to move on. This one hits us a bit in the feels, though.

Day 2: Sleeper Search

But wait, there's more! The Heat are set to make another pick in this year’s draft with the 43rd overall selection, the 13th pick in the second round, on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. The second round will be held on a separate day for the first time in NBA history at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

Will the Heat draft LeBron James Jr.? Will they trade Tyler Herro? Will they draft a player named after Spiderman? So many possibilities. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi
Coast Guard Finds Gear Belonging to Missing Paddleboarder

Downtown Miami

Coast Guard Finds Gear Belonging to Missing Paddleboarder

By Naomi Feinstein
Miami Airport Will Soon Offer Rentable Rooms for Napping

Technology

Miami Airport Will Soon Offer Rentable Rooms for Napping

By Alex DeLuca
Parade Rundown: What to Know About the Panthers' Championship Celebration

Sports

Parade Rundown: What to Know About the Panthers' Championship Celebration

By Julia Postell
Suspect Killed in Police Shootout at Melbourne Apartment Building

Crime

Suspect Killed in Police Shootout at Melbourne Apartment Building

By Julia Postell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation