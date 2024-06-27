Chipotle and Superman: Meet Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat's Newest Star

Meanwhile, news dropped that the Heat have a three-year, $166 million contract extension in the works for Adebayo. The deal, along with his current contract that has two years and about $72 million left on it, will take him through the 2028-29 season, making it clear what the Heat have in mind moving forward: no more Bam abuse in the post.
Ware is here to take the rebounding and post-banging off Adebayo's hands, which means Bam will have more of a chance to develop his offensive game and roam free to drain those sweet-sweet jumpers he's improved so much.
Who Is Kel'el Ware?In a league where teams continually draft young prospects, Ware, who is 20, seems almost polished compared to the players around him.
After an up-and-down season with the Oregon Ducks in his freshman year, Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 17 of 40 (42.5 percent) from three-point range as a sophomore at Indiana last season.
That three-point range is key here. Seven-footers with range are the future in the NBA, and the Heat now have one of those! (Watch the video above to get some expert takes on that exact aspect of Ware's fit with Miami.)
Must Know: Chipotle and Superman
You know how we do things at New Times. We're not about to break down a player's analytics or even attempt to play keyboard coach — we're here for the shenanigans and offbeat angles.
When it comes to Ware, we're intrigued by his go-to meal: Chipotle. His order, officially called the Kel'el Ware Burrito, is now available for a limited time on the digital menu.
The Kel'el Ware Burrito contains half chicken al pastor, half steak, white rice, sour cream, cheese, and lettuce.
What's possibly even more interesting about Ware is that he revealed his first name, Kel'el, is a play on "Kal El" — Superman's birthname from his biological parents, Jor-El and Lara, on the planet Krypton.
"It's from Superman," Ware said. "It's his name from back on his planet, Krypton. But his is with an 'a' instead of an 'e.'"
You can see Ware speak on all these important things here.
Heat annonce Kel'el Ware will wear No. 7, which is interesting because Kyle Lowry had asked Goran Dragic's permission before taking it, which now means we know Dragic's Heat number will not be retired.— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 27, 2024
Familiar "New" NumberImmediately following Ware's selection, the Heat announced he would wear #7, our good old friend and newly retired Goran Dragić's old number.
Our not-so-good friend, Kyle Lowry, also wore #7. But nobody misses him.
It will take some getting used to seeing the familiar digit stretched across the chest of an Avatar-looking character after years of watching point guards run around in circles (and flop), but we will adjust.
Sometimes in life, you have to move on. This one hits us a bit in the feels, though.
Day 2: Sleeper SearchBut wait, there's more! The Heat are set to make another pick in this year’s draft with the 43rd overall selection, the 13th pick in the second round, on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. The second round will be held on a separate day for the first time in NBA history at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.
Will the Heat draft LeBron James Jr.? Will they trade Tyler Herro? Will they draft a player named after Spiderman? So many possibilities.