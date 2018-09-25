Fort Lauderdale's Best Dive Bar Shut Down to Make Way for New Boutique Hotel

The coolest bar in the known free world closed down for good over the weekend. Sure, that was a title the International World Famous Treasure Trove (IWF Treasure Trove for short) bestowed upon itself, but the 23-year-old dive a block from the ocean was at the very least the coolest bar in Fort Lauderdale.
Hundreds of people showed up for its last night in business Saturday, spilling onto the sidewalk and over to the parking lot across the street. Some brought coolers of their own beer, anticipating the crowds. Much of the bric-a-brac that had covered the yellowed walls — black-and-white fishing photographs; a sign that declared that “If Assholes Could Fly, This Place Would Be an Airport;” and faded, '90s-era Air and Sea Show banners — was gone. In its place were messages scrawled in Sharpie: “Treasure Trove forever” and “Gonna miss this place.”
By 9:30, the beer had run out and the toilets were near overflowing in the bathrooms, which were gross even on a normal night. People left and returned with 24-packs from 7-Eleven. Two dudes in pirate outfits stood on a truck and bonged beers out of a headless, bikini-wearing mannequin that had stood in a corner for years. Onlookers cheered them on in the street and from the bar’s wide-open windows.
It was a fitting send-off for the Trove, a debaucherous Fort Lauderdale beach holdover with cheap beer, no air conditioning, and an always-rowdy crowd.
Jeff Rudd, a Fort Lauderdale native
"She was tough," he told the Sun Sentinel in 2015, as the bar marked its 20th year. "I told her I was going to put that fish and that picture in the bar. The reason I'm open 20 years is because of her picture and that fish."
The bar attracted an eclectic mix: yachties in T-shirts bearing their ship’s name, secret millionaires, sunburned Midwestern bachelorette parties and, on one night, an old guy named Pudd who propped a war photo of himself on a table and paid for everyone’s tabs. Weirdly, strangers talked to each other at the Trove, and sometimes drunkenly belted out jukebox songs together.
There’d been another closure scare back in 2012. Rudd and the building’s owner almost didn’t reach an agreement over rent, and regulars spilled into the street on the night that was supposed to be the bar’s last. But then a new agreement was reached, and the black-and-white photo from the almost-last-day was framed and hung up on the wall.
This time, there was no last-minute reprieve. The building that houses the Treasure Trove (along with the Gym, a rooftop, open-air workout spot) was sold last year for $18.7 million to Graintefl LLC, which is razing it to build a boutique hotel. Because that’s one thing we need more of in South Florida. Maybe it’ll have a bar too: a place with gleaming floors, fancy wallpaper, and an anonymous crowd.
Rudd initially looked for a new home for his bar, but eventually decided it wasn't possible.
“You can’t move this place," he told the Triton.
During the Trove’s last months in business, copies of the lease termination notice were taped to the walls, and a whiteboard admonished the city for approving the project: “City Council Members, when you cut down the last tree, you will finally realize that you can’t eat money!!” it read. “Stop building!!!”
On Saturday, it carried a new message: “Thanks for the memories! We will miss you all!!”
