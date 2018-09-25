Fort Lauderdale's Best Dive Bar Shut Down to Make Way for New Boutique Hotel

The coolest bar in the known free world closed down for good over the weekend. Sure, that was a title the International World Famous Treasure Trove (IWF Treasure Trove for short) bestowed upon itself, but the 23-year-old dive a block from the ocean was at the very least the coolest bar in Fort Lauderdale.

Hundreds of people showed up for its last night in business Saturday, spilling onto the sidewalk and over to the parking lot across the street. Some brought coolers of their own beer, anticipating the crowds. Much of the bric-a-brac that had covered the yellowed walls — black-and-white fishing photographs; a sign that declared that “If Assholes Could Fly, This Place Would Be an Airport;” and faded, '90s-era Air and Sea Show banners — was gone. In its place were messages scrawled in Sharpie: “Treasure Trove forever” and “Gonna miss this place.”

By 9:30, the beer had run out and the toilets were near overflowing in the bathrooms, which were gross even on a normal night. People left and returned with 24-packs from 7-Eleven. Two dudes in pirate outfits stood on a truck and bonged beers out of a headless, bikini-wearing mannequin that had stood in a corner for years. Onlookers cheered them on in the street and from the bar’s wide-open windows.