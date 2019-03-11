Former Miami Police Officer Harassed Online After Visit to Internal Affairs

Last fall, retired Miami Police Sgt. Nestor Garcia dropped by the department's Internal Affairs office to read up on a case filed against Capt. Javier Ortiz, the former police union leader known for exploits such as harassing a citizen online, calling Tamir Rice a "thug," and bragging about his lengthy IA record.

Within days, news of Garcia's visit was plastered all over the police gossip blog LEOAffairs, along with threats and derogatory comments about him. The thread was called "NGgggggggg We see you," and one of the commenters wrote, "We are not only laughing at you, but your every move is being documented and disseminated."

Earlier this month, staff at the Civilian Investigative Panel, an independent oversight body, recommended allegations of improper procedure be sustained against the officers involved. "It appears employee(s) assigned to the Internal Affairs section took information they learned of during the course of their assignment and used it to engage in gossip detrimental to Mr. Garcia, who is a former MPD officer," the panel wrote.