Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Government

Florida Republicans Already Planning Texas-Style Abortion Ban

September 2, 2021 5:20PM

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson said "there is no question" that the state legislature will consider a Texas-style abortion bill in the upcoming session.
Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson said "there is no question" that the state legislature will consider a Texas-style abortion bill in the upcoming session. Photo by Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com
click to enlarge Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson said "there is no question" that the state legislature will consider a Texas-style abortion bill in the upcoming session. - PHOTO BY RENA SCHILD / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson said "there is no question" that the state legislature will consider a Texas-style abortion bill in the upcoming session.
Photo by Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com
Two days after Texas passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country – banning the procedure after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, effectively kneecapping Roe v. Wade protections across the Lone Star State – some were quick to wonder whether another southern red state, like Florida, might be next.

According to Florida Republicans: Yes.

On Thursday, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson confirmed that Florida legislators are already considering a similar "heartbeat bill," which would seek to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Simpson told WFLA-TV that "there is no question" that the state's legislature will consider a Texas-style abortion bill in the upcoming session, slated to begin in January.

Texas' abortion ban went into effect Wednesday, after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an emergency request from pro-choice advocates to block it. The law prohibits abortions before many women even know they're pregnant and contains no exceptions for incest or rape.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Its main feature — the one that provided the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority an excuse to punt on it: It bypasses state agencies by encouraging private citizens to take on the role of abortion vigilantes.

When a Tampa Bay Times reporter texted Simpson on Thursday to confirm his plans to emulate the Texas ban, the Florida senate president responded with a smug smiling emoji wearing sunglasses.
This came a day after Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is vying for the seat in Florida's 11th Congressional District, also announced his plans to file an abortion ban similar to the Texas law.

But the Florida Republicans backing the Texas-style abortion restrictions have been met with swift backlash by the state's female elected officials.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat challenging Ron DeSantis for Florida governor, said Texas' new law is an attack on women not only in Texas, but across the country — essentially undoing decades of work from the women's-rights movement in a single blow.

"On the shoulders of all the female trailblazers, let me say this," Fried tweeted Thursday. "If you're coming for our bodies, we are coming for anyone threatening our bodies."

“Women who care about their own rights, and the men who care about the women in their life, need to organize like we’ve never organized before.”

tweet this
Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, said in a statement Thursday that she feels this is more than a threat from Republicans, who "relish the opportunity" to strip women of the rights to make their own healthcare decisions.

Taddeo considers the legislation a "bill of rights for rapists," and stresses that Floridians need to understand the consequences if the state's Republicans move forward.

“There are no words for this,” Taddeo stated. “Women who care about their own rights, and the men who care about the women in their life, need to organize like we’ve never organized before.”
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a fellow at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Miami® 2021

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation