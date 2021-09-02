Florida Republicans Already Planning Texas-Style Abortion Ban

According to Florida Republicans: Yes.
On Thursday, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson confirmed that Florida legislators are already considering a similar "heartbeat bill," which would seek to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Simpson told WFLA-TV that "there is no question" that the state's legislature will consider a Texas-style abortion bill in the upcoming session, slated to begin in January.
Texas' abortion ban went into effect Wednesday, after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an emergency request from pro-choice advocates to block it. The law prohibits abortions before many women even know they're pregnant and contains no exceptions for incest or rape.
Its main feature — the one that provided the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority an excuse to punt on it: It bypasses state agencies by encouraging private citizens to take on the role of abortion vigilantes.
When a Tampa Bay Times reporter texted Simpson on Thursday to confirm his plans to emulate the Texas ban, the Florida senate president responded with a smug smiling emoji wearing sunglasses.
This came a day after Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is vying for the seat in Florida's 11th Congressional District, also announced his plans to file an abortion ban similar to the Texas law.
You would think discussing such a dangerous and oppressive law on abortion would be treated more seriously by Florida State leadership. President Simpson is teasing the public with threats of oppression. But then again, did we expect anything different? #AbortionBan pic.twitter.com/ekDaBYstR3— Michele Rayner-Goolsby (She/They) (@micheleforfl) September 2, 2021
But the Florida Republicans backing the Texas-style abortion restrictions have been met with swift backlash by the state's female elected officials.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat challenging Ron DeSantis for Florida governor, said Texas' new law is an attack on women not only in Texas, but across the country — essentially undoing decades of work from the women's-rights movement in a single blow.
"On the shoulders of all the female trailblazers, let me say this," Fried tweeted Thursday. "If you're coming for our bodies, we are coming for anyone threatening our bodies."
Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, said in a statement Thursday that she feels this is more than a threat from Republicans, who "relish the opportunity" to strip women of the rights to make their own healthcare decisions.
“Women who care about their own rights, and the men who care about the women in their life, need to organize like we’ve never organized before.”tweet this
Taddeo considers the legislation a "bill of rights for rapists," and stresses that Floridians need to understand the consequences if the state's Republicans move forward.
“There are no words for this,” Taddeo stated. “Women who care about their own rights, and the men who care about the women in their life, need to organize like we’ve never organized before.”